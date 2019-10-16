React Native bridging library that integrates WeChat SDKs:
react-native-wechat has the following tracking data in the open source world:
react-native-wechat uses Promises, therefore you can use
Promise
or
async/await to manage your dataflow.
appid {String} the appid you get from WeChat dashboard
This method should be called once globally.
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat';
WeChat.registerApp('appid');
appid {String} the appid you get from WeChat dashboard
description {String} the description of your app
This method is only available on iOS.
Check if the WeChat app is installed on the device.
Check if wechat support open url.
Get the WeChat SDK api version.
Open the WeChat app from your application.
scope {Array|String} Scopes of auth request.
state {String} the state of OAuth2
Send authentication request, and it returns an object with the following fields:
|field
|type
|description
|errCode
|Number
|Error Code
|errStr
|String
|Error message if any error occurred
|openId
|String
|code
|String
|Authorization code
|url
|String
|The URL string
|lang
|String
|The user language
|country
|String
|The user country
ShareMetadata
title {String} title of this message.
type {Number} type of this message. Can be {news|text|imageUrl|imageFile|imageResource|video|audio|file}
thumbImage {String} Thumb image of the message, which can be a uri or a resource id.
description {String} The description about the sharing.
webpageUrl {String} Required if type equals
news. The webpage link to share.
imageUrl {String} Provide a remote image if type equals
image.
videoUrl {String} Provide a remote video if type equals
video.
musicUrl {String} Provide a remote music if type equals
audio.
filePath {String} Provide a local file if type equals
file.
fileExtension {String} Provide the file type if type equals
file.
message {ShareMetadata} This object saves the metadata for sharing
Share a
ShareMetadata message to timeline(朋友圈) and returns:
|name
|type
|description
|errCode
|Number
|0 if authorization successed
|errStr
|String
|Error message if any error occurred
The following examples require the 'react-native-chat' and 'react-native-fs' packages.
import * as WeChat from 'react-native-wechat';
import fs from 'react-native-fs';
let resolveAssetSource = require('resolveAssetSource');
// Code example to share text message:
try {
let result = await WeChat.shareToTimeline({
type: 'text',
description: 'hello, wechat'
});
console.log('share text message to time line successful:', result);
} catch (e) {
if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) {
console.error(e.stack);
} else {
throw e;
}
}
// Code example to share image url:
// Share raw http(s) image from web will always fail with unknown reason, please use image file or image resource instead
try {
let result = await WeChat.shareToTimeline({
type: 'imageUrl',
title: 'web image',
description: 'share web image to time line',
mediaTagName: 'email signature',
messageAction: undefined,
messageExt: undefined,
imageUrl: 'http://www.ncloud.hk/email-signature-262x100.png'
});
console.log('share image url to time line successful:', result);
} catch (e) {
if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) {
console.error(e.stack);
} else {
throw e;
}
}
// Code example to share image file:
try {
let rootPath = fs.DocumentDirectoryPath;
let savePath = rootPath + '/email-signature-262x100.png';
console.log(savePath);
/*
* savePath on iOS may be:
* /var/mobile/Containers/Data/Application/B1308E13-35F1-41AB-A20D-3117BE8EE8FE/Documents/email-signature-262x100.png
*
* savePath on Android may be:
* /data/data/com.wechatsample/files/email-signature-262x100.png
**/
await fs.downloadFile('http://www.ncloud.hk/email-signature-262x100.png', savePath);
let result = await WeChat.shareToTimeline({
type: 'imageFile',
title: 'image file download from network',
description: 'share image file to time line',
mediaTagName: 'email signature',
messageAction: undefined,
messageExt: undefined,
imageUrl: "file://" + savePath // require the prefix on both iOS and Android platform
});
console.log('share image file to time line successful:', result);
} catch (e) {
if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) {
console.error(e.stack);
} else {
throw e;
}
}
// Code example to share image resource:
try {
let imageResource = require('./email-signature-262x100.png');
let result = await WeChat.shareToTimeline({
type: 'imageResource',
title: 'resource image',
description: 'share resource image to time line',
mediaTagName: 'email signature',
messageAction: undefined,
messageExt: undefined,
imageUrl: resolveAssetSource(imageResource).uri
});
console.log('share resource image to time line successful', result);
}
catch (e) {
if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) {
console.error(e.stack);
} else {
throw e;
}
}
// Code example to download an word file from web, then share it to WeChat session
// only support to share to session but time line
// iOS code use DocumentDirectoryPath
try {
let rootPath = fs.DocumentDirectoryPath;
let fileName = 'signature_method.doc';
/*
* savePath on iOS may be:
* /var/mobile/Containers/Data/Application/B1308E13-35F1-41AB-A20D-3117BE8EE8FE/Documents/signature_method.doc
**/
let savePath = rootPath + '/' + fileName;
await fs.downloadFile('https://open.weixin.qq.com/zh_CN/htmledition/res/assets/signature_method.doc', savePath);
let result = await WeChat.shareToSession({
type: 'file',
title: fileName, // WeChat app treat title as file name
description: 'share word file to chat session',
mediaTagName: 'word file',
messageAction: undefined,
messageExt: undefined,
filePath: savePath,
fileExtension: '.doc'
});
console.log('share word file to chat session successful', result);
} catch (e) {
if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) {
console.error(e.stack);
} else {
throw e;
}
}
//android code use ExternalDirectoryPath
try {
let rootPath = fs.ExternalDirectoryPath;
let fileName = 'signature_method.doc';
/*
* savePath on Android may be:
* /storage/emulated/0/Android/data/com.wechatsample/files/signature_method.doc
**/
let savePath = rootPath + '/' + fileName;
await fs.downloadFile('https://open.weixin.qq.com/zh_CN/htmledition/res/assets/signature_method.doc', savePath);
let result = await WeChat.shareToSession({
type: 'file',
title: fileName, // WeChat app treat title as file name
description: 'share word file to chat session',
mediaTagName: 'word file',
messageAction: undefined,
messageExt: undefined,
filePath: savePath,
fileExtension: '.doc'
});
console.log('share word file to chat session successful', result);
}
catch (e) {
if (e instanceof WeChat.WechatError) {
console.error(e.stack);
} else {
throw e;
}
}
message {ShareMetadata} This object saves the metadata for sharing
Similar to
shareToTimeline but sends the message to a friend or chat group.
payload {Object} the payment data
partnerId {String} 商家向财付通申请的商家ID
prepayId {String} 预支付订单ID
nonceStr {String} 随机串
timeStamp {String} 时间戳
package {String} 商家根据财付通文档填写的数据和签名
sign {String} 商家根据微信开放平台文档对数据做的签名
Sends request for proceeding payment, then returns an object:
|name
|type
|description
|errCode
|Number
|0 if authorization successed
|errStr
|String
|Error message if any error occurred
$ npm install react-native-wechat --save
|GitHub
|Role
|@yorkie
|Author
|yorkiefixer@gmail.com
|@xing-zheng
|Emeriti
|@tdzl2003
|Emeriti
|tdzl2003@gmail.com
MIT