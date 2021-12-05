A splash screen API for react-native which can programatically hide and show the splash screen. Works on iOS and Android.
For React Native >= 0.47.0 use v3.+, for React Native < 0.47.0 use v2.1.0
Run
npm i react-native-splash-screen --save
react-native link react-native-splash-screen or
rnpm link react-native-splash-screen
Android:
android/settings.gradle file, make the following additions:
include ':react-native-splash-screen'
project(':react-native-splash-screen').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-splash-screen/android')
:react-native-splash-screen project as a compile-time dependency:
...
dependencies {
...
implementation project(':react-native-splash-screen')
}
react-native-splash-screen via the following changes:
// react-native-splash-screen >= 0.3.1
import org.devio.rn.splashscreen.SplashScreenReactPackage;
// react-native-splash-screen < 0.3.1
import com.cboy.rn.splashscreen.SplashScreenReactPackage;
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost(this) {
@Override
public boolean getUseDeveloperSupport() {
return BuildConfig.DEBUG;
}
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new SplashScreenReactPackage() //here
);
}
};
@Override
public ReactNativeHost getReactNativeHost() {
return mReactNativeHost;
}
}
iOS:
cd ios
run pod install
OR
In XCode, in the project navigator, right click
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
Go to
node_modules ➜
react-native-splash-screen and add
SplashScreen.xcodeproj
In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add
libSplashScreen.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
To fix
'RNSplashScreen.h' file not found, you have to select your project → Build Settings → Search Paths → Header Search Paths to add:
$(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-splash-screen/ios
Android:
Update the
MainActivity.java to use
react-native-splash-screen via the following changes:
import android.os.Bundle; // here
import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity;
// react-native-splash-screen >= 0.3.1
import org.devio.rn.splashscreen.SplashScreen; // here
// react-native-splash-screen < 0.3.1
import com.cboy.rn.splashscreen.SplashScreen; // here
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
@Override
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
SplashScreen.show(this); // here
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
}
// ...other code
}
iOS:
Update
AppDelegate.m with the following additions:
#import "AppDelegate.h"
#import <React/RCTBundleURLProvider.h>
#import <React/RCTRootView.h>
#import "RNSplashScreen.h" // here
@implementation AppDelegate
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
// ...other code
[RNSplashScreen show]; // here
// or
//[RNSplashScreen showSplash:@"LaunchScreen" inRootView:rootView];
return YES;
}
@end
Import
react-native-splash-screen in your JS file.
import SplashScreen from 'react-native-splash-screen'
Create a file called
launch_screen.xml in
app/src/main/res/layout (create the
layout-folder if it doesn't exist). The contents of the file should be the following:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<RelativeLayout xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
android:orientation="vertical" android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="match_parent">
<ImageView android:layout_width="match_parent" android:layout_height="match_parent" android:src="@drawable/launch_screen" android:scaleType="centerCrop" />
</RelativeLayout>
Customize your launch screen by creating a
launch_screen.png-file and placing it in an appropriate
drawable-folder. Android automatically scales drawable, so you do not necessarily need to provide images for all phone densities.
You can create splash screens in the following folders:
drawable-ldpi
drawable-mdpi
drawable-hdpi
drawable-xhdpi
drawable-xxhdpi
drawable-xxxhdpi
Add a color called
primary_dark in
app/src/main/res/values/colors.xml
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<resources>
<color name="primary_dark">#000000</color>
</resources>
Optional steps：
If you want the splash screen to be transparent, follow these steps.
Open
android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml and add
<item name="android:windowIsTranslucent">true</item> to the file. It should look like this:
<resources>
<!-- Base application theme. -->
<style name="AppTheme" parent="Theme.AppCompat.Light.NoActionBar">
<!-- Customize your theme here. -->
<!--设置透明背景-->
<item name="android:windowIsTranslucent">true</item>
</style>
</resources>
To learn more see examples
If you want to customize the color of the status bar when the splash screen is displayed:
Create
android/app/src/main/res/values/colors.xml and add
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<resources>
<color name="status_bar_color"><!-- Colour of your status bar here --></color>
</resources>
Create a style definition for this in
android/app/src/main/res/values/styles.xml:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<resources>
<style name="SplashScreenTheme" parent="SplashScreen_SplashTheme">
<item name="colorPrimaryDark">@color/status_bar_color</item>
</style>
</resources>
Change your
show method to include your custom style:
SplashScreen.show(this, R.style.SplashScreenTheme);
Customize your splash screen via
LaunchScreen.storyboard or
LaunchScreen.xib。
Learn more to see examples
Use like so:
import SplashScreen from 'react-native-splash-screen'
export default class WelcomePage extends Component {
componentDidMount() {
// do stuff while splash screen is shown
// After having done stuff (such as async tasks) hide the splash screen
SplashScreen.hide();
}
}
|Method
|Type
|Optional
|Description
|show()
|function
|false
|Open splash screen (Native Method )
|show(final Activity activity, final boolean fullScreen)
|function
|false
|Open splash screen (Native Method )
|hide()
|function
|false
|Close splash screen
For Jest to work you will need to mock this component. Here is an example:
// __mocks__/react-native-splash-screen.js
export default {
show: jest.fn().mockImplementation( () => { console.log('show splash screen'); } ),
hide: jest.fn().mockImplementation( () => { console.log('hide splash screen'); } ),
}
Add the ImageView with a scaleType in the
launch_screen.xml, e.g.:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<FrameLayout
xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="match_parent"
android:orientation="vertical"
>
<ImageView
android:src="@drawable/launch_screen"
android:layout_width="match_parent"
android:layout_height="match_parent"
android:scaleType="centerCrop"
>
</ImageView>
</FrameLayout>
Issues are welcome. Please add a screenshot of you bug and a code snippet. Quickest way to solve issue is to reproduce it in one of the examples.
Pull requests are welcome. If you want to change the API or do something big it is best to create an issue and discuss it first.