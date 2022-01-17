Cromwell CMS

Cromwell CMS is a free open source headless TypeScript CMS for creating lightning-fast websites with React and Next.js. It has a powerful plugin/theming system while providing extensive Admin panel GUI for WordPress-like user experience. We are focused on empowering content-creators and people with no programming knowledge to conveniently use all features of the CMS in their projects.

Main features of Cromwell CMS:

Online store and blogging platform management systems.

Drag-and-drop theme editor.

Simple installation of themes and plugins from the official store and their local management.

Free full-featured online store and blog themes with multiple plugins.

Integrated Database. SQLite, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL are supported to use.

Developer-friendly experience. Use all power of Next.js, Nest.js, TypeORM, TypeGraphQL along with CMS API to build any type of website.

Installation

Examples

Contribution

Have a question?

Have a problem or found a bug?

