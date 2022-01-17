openbase logo
@cromwell/cms

by CromwellCMS

WordPress-like CMS for Next.js websites

Downloads/wk

Popularity

Downloads/wk

67

GitHub Stars

398

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Cromwell CMS

Cromwell CMS is a free open source headless TypeScript CMS for creating lightning-fast websites with React and Next.js. It has a powerful plugin/theming system while providing extensive Admin panel GUI for WordPress-like user experience. We are focused on empowering content-creators and people with no programming knowledge to conveniently use all features of the CMS in their projects.

Main features of Cromwell CMS:

  • Online store and blogging platform management systems.
  • Drag-and-drop theme editor.
  • Simple installation of themes and plugins from the official store and their local management.
  • Free full-featured online store and blog themes with multiple plugins.
  • Integrated Database. SQLite, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL are supported to use.
  • Developer-friendly experience. Use all power of Next.js, Nest.js, TypeORM, TypeGraphQL along with CMS API to build any type of website.

Installation

See our docs

Examples

See demo websites: frontend + admin panel

Contribution

Have a question?

Ask in Discord server

Have a problem or found a bug?

If you find a bug, you can help us by submitting an issue to our GitHub Repository

Read further in the contributing doc

