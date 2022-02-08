📦 Releases · 🐞 Report Bug · ✨ Request Feature
Plug JS is the easiest way to collect, manage, and consume real-time data to fuel personalized experiences. A single line of code gives you a fully-featured devkit for building natively personalized applications.
There are two ways to install the Croct SDK:
The recommended way to install the SDK is via NPM. It pairs nicely with module bundlers such as Webpack or Browserify and includes Typescript typings.
In most cases, it should be as simple as running the following in your project:
npm install @croct/plug
Then, call
croct.plug passing the App ID to initialize the SDK:
import croct from '@croct/plug';
croct.plug({appId: '<APP_ID>'});
To install the SDK as a script tag, add the following line to the
<head> tag of your site on any pages you plan to use the SDK to personalize or track events:
<script src="https://cdn.croct.io/js/v1/lib/plug.js?appId=<APP_ID>"></script>
<script>croct.plug();</script>
You should replace the
<APP_ID> placeholder with the respective App ID. For more information about the available options, see
croct.plug.
🏖️ Just for your convenience
We will use CodePen throughout the tutorial to let you play with the examples right in your browser.
Follow the steps below to connect the playground with CodePen:
https://codepen.io/pen
💡️ Hint
You will typically use an API key to connect to your development, staging, or production environments in real cases, but you can also use a local URL, such as
https://localhost/myapp.
Now, try evaluating the expression below:
user is returning
After clicking on the Evaluate button, you will see the result at the bottom of the page, which is either
true or
false depending on whether it is the first time playing with this example.
Let's now implement our first personalization feature. Click on the three-dots icon on the editor's top right corner and select "Open in CodePen". Then, copy the code below and paste into the HTML panel:
<button onclick="hey()">👋 Say hey</button>
<script>
function welcome() {
if (confirm('Welcome! Do you want to take a look at our quick start guide?')) {
window.open('https://croct.link/plug-js/quick-start');
}
}
function welcomeBack() {
if (confirm('Welcome back! How about joining us on Slack this time?')) {
window.open('https://croct.link/community');
}
}
function hey() {
croct.evaluate('user is returning')
.then(returning => returning ? welcomeBack() : welcome());
}
</script>
Try clicking "👋 Say Hey", and you should see a personalized greeting.
🎉 Congratulations! You have successfully implemented your first personalization feature using Croct. For a more in-depth walk-through, check out our quick start guide.
The following references provide guidance to help you get started, integrate, and troubleshoot problems:
If you are new to the Croct platform, the quick start guide is a good starting point for application developers to begin learning the essential concepts.
If the troubleshooting section does not cover your problem, don't worry, there are alternative ways to get help from the Croct community.
Someone else from the community may have already asked a similar question or may be able to help with your problem.
The Croct team will also monitor posts with the "croct" tag. If there aren't any existing questions that help, please ask a new one.
If you have what looks like a bug, or you would like to make a feature request, please open a new issue on GitHub.
Before you file an issue, a good practice is to search for issues to see whether others have the same or similar problems. If you are unable to find an open issue addressing the problem, then feel free to open a new one.
Many people from the Croct community hang out on the Croct Slack Group. Feel free to join us and start a conversation.
Contributions to the package are always welcome!
Before running the test suites, the development dependencies must be installed:
npm install
Then, to run all tests:
npm test
This project is released under the MIT License.