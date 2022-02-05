release on jcenter\ latest in private repository
Crnk is an implementation of the JSON API specification and recommendations in Java to facilitate building RESTful applications. It provides many conventions and building blocks that application can benefit from. This includes features such as sorting, filtering, pagination, requesting complex object graphs, sparse field sets, attaching links to data or atomically execute multiple operations. Further integration with frameworks and libraries such as Spring, CDI, JPA, Bean Validation, Dropwizard, Servlet API, Zipkin and and more ensure that JSON API plays well together with the Java ecosystem. Have a look at www.crnk.io and the documentation for more detailed information.
Release notes can be found in http://www.crnk.io/releases/.
Crnk Maven artifacts are available from jcenter/bintray: https://bintray.com/crnk-project.
Note that due to reliability issues of MavenCentral we only rarely publish there.
Crnk requires Java 1.8 or later and an SLF4J setup for logging.
See https://github.com/crnk-project/crnk-example/
Gradle
settings.gradle can look like:
gradle.beforeProject { Project project ->
project.with {
buildscript {
repositories {
jcenter()
// maven { url 'https://dl.bintray.com/crnk-project/mavenLatest/' }
}
}
repositories {
jcenter()
// maven { url 'https://dl.bintray.com/crnk-project/mavenLatest/' }
}
}
}
and the
build.gradle:
dependencies {
implementation platform('io.crnk:crnk-bom:INSERT_VERSION_HERE')
annotationProcessor platform('io.crnk:crnk-bom:INSERT_VERSION_HERE')
annotationProcessor 'io.crnk:crnk-gen-java'
implementation "io.crnk:crnk-setup-spring-boot2"
implementation "io.crnk:crnk-data-jpa"
implementation "io.crnk:crnk-data-facet"
implementation "io.crnk:crnk-format-plain-json"
implementation "io.crnk:crnk-validation"
implementation "io.crnk:crnk-home"
implementation "io.crnk:crnk-ui"
implementation "io.crnk:crnk-operations"
implementation "io.crnk:crnk-security"
}
and a basic Java example:
@JsonApiResource(type = "vote")
@Data
public class Vote {
@JsonApiId
private UUID id;
private int stars;
}
public class VoteRepository extends ResourceRepositoryBase<Vote, UUID> {
public Map<UUID, Vote> votes = new ConcurrentHashMap<>();
public VoteRepository() {
super(Vote.class);
}
@Override
public ResourceList<Vote> findAll(QuerySpec querySpec) {
return querySpec.apply(votes.values());
}
@Override
public <S extends Vote> S save(S entity) {
votes.put(entity.getId(), entity);
return null;
}
@Override
public void delete(UUID id) {
votes.remove(id);
}
}
or with JPA:
@JsonApiResource(type = "person")
@Entity
@Data
public class PersonEntity {
@Id
private UUID id;
private String name;
private int year;
@OneToMany(mappedBy = "movie")
private List<RoleEntity> roles = new ArrayList<>();
@Version
private Integer version;
}
public class PersonRepository extends JpaEntityRepositoryBase<PersonEntity, UUID> {
public PersonRepository() {
super(PersonEntity.class);
}
@Override
public PersonEntity save(PersonEntity entity) {
// add your save logic here
return super.save(entity);
}
@Override
public PersonEntity create(PersonEntity entity) {
// add your create logic here
return super.create(entity);
}
@Override
public void delete(UUID id) {
// add your save logic here
super.delete(id);
}
}
Crnk integrates well with many frameworks. Have a look at the documentation and carefully choose what you need. Don't hesitate to ask for help and suggest improvements!
Crnk is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. You can grab a copy of the license at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.
Crnk make use of Gradle for its build. To build the complete project run
gradlew clean build
Note as part of the build a local Node installation is downloaded to build the frontend parts (crnk-ui) of the project.
