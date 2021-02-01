Generate TypeScript from Thrift IDL files.
$ npm install --save @creditkarma/thrift-typescript
Thrift TypeScript provides both a JavaScript and a command line API.
Given the following files
thrift/simple.thrift
struct MyStruct {
1: required i32 id,
2: required bool field1,
# 3: required string field,
4: required i16 field,
}
You can generate TypeScript via the command line:
$ thrift-typescript --target apache --rootDir . --sourceDir thrift --outDir codegen simple.thrift
The available options are:
__name field on each struct-like object that contains its Thrift name (Only available for target = 'thrift-server'). Defaults to undefined.
All other fields are assumed to be source files.
If no explicit list of files is provided all files ending in '.thrift' found in the sourceDir will be used.
You can gen code from more than one Thrift file:
$ thrift-typescript one.thrift two.thrift three.thrift
You can also generate files using the JavaScript API:
import { generate } from '@creditkarma/thrift-typescript'
// Generates TypeScript and saves to given outDir
generate({
rootDir: '.',
sourceDir: 'thirft',
outDir: 'codegen',
target: 'thrift-server',
files: [
'simple.thrift'
],
fallbackNamespace: 'java',
})
You can also generate TypeScript from a string of Thrift without saving to file.
Note: This method of code generation does not support includes. The Thrift generator must be able to resolve all identifiers which it can't do without a description of the file structure.
import { readFileSync } from 'fs'
import { make } from '@creditkarma/thrift-typescript'
const rawThrift: string = readFileSync('./thrift/simple.thrift', 'utf-8')
const generatedCode: string = make(rawThrift)
v2.x of Thrift TypeScript equires @creditkarma/thrift-server v0.7.0 or higher
While Thrift TypeScript can be used to generate code comaptible with the Apache Thrift Library, it is recommended to use with Thrift Server. Details on the Apache usage are below.
Thrift Server adds Thrift support to Express or Hapi with plugins or middleware. The other advantange of using the codegen with Thrift Server is the addition of context to service clients and service handlers. Context can be used to do things like auth or tracing in Thrift service methods. Context is an optional final parameter to all service handler methods and all service client methods.
Install the Thrift Server implementation for your server of choice. For this example we will be using express middleware and the request http client library.
$ npm install --save @creditkarma/thrift-server-core
$ npm install --save @creditkarma/thrift-server-express
$ npm install --save @creditkarma/thrift-client
$ npm install --save express
$ npm install --save request
$ npm install --save @types/express
$ npm install --save @types/request
Given this service let's build a client and server based on our generated code.
service Caluculator {
i32 add(1: i32 left, 2: i32 right)
i32 subtract(1: i32 left, 2: i32 right)
}
Run codegen for your Thrift service. The
target option is required here, otherwise the generated code will only work with the Apache libs.
$ thrift-typescript --target thrift-server --rootDir . --sourceDir thrift --outDir codegen
In this example we are using the Request library as our underlying connection instance. The options for Request (CoreOptions) are our request context.
You'll notice that the Client class is a generic. The type parameter represents the type of the context. This is usually going to be of type
CoreOptions from the Request library.
import {
createHttpClient,
HttpConnection,
} from '@creditkarma/thrift-client'
import * as request from 'request'
import { CoreOptions } from 'request'
import { Calculator } from './codegen/calculator'
const CONFIG = {
hostName: 'localhost',
port: 8045
}
const thriftClient: Calculator.Client<CoreOptions> = createHttpClient(Calculator.Client, CONFIG)
thriftClient.add(5, 7, { headers: { 'X-Trace-Id': 'xxxxxx' } })
.then((response: number) => {
expect(response).to.equal(12)
done()
})
In the server we can then inspect the headers we set in the client.
import * as bodyParser from 'body-parser'
import * as express from 'express'
import { ThriftServerExpress } from '@creditkarma/thrift-server-express'
import {
Calculator,
} from './codegen/calculator'
// express.Request is the context for each of the service handlers
const serviceHandlers: Calculator.IHandler<express.Request> = {
add(left: number, right: number, context?: express.Request): number {
if (context && context.headers['x-trace-id']) {
// You can trace this request, perform auth, or use additional middleware to handle that.
}
return left + right
},
subtract(left: number, right: number, context?: express.Request): number {
return left - right;
},
}
const PORT = 8090
const app = express()
app.use(
'/thrift',
bodyParser.raw(),
ThriftServerExpress(Calculator.Processor, serviceHandlers),
)
app.listen(PORT, () => {
console.log(`Express server listening on port: ${PORT}`)
})
When generating TypeScript from Thrift source what data types are generated?
These are: booleans, strings, numbers, sets, maps, lists, enums and typedefs. All of these translate almost directly to TypeScript.
Given Thrift:
const bool FALSE_CONST = false
const i32 INT_32 = 32
const i64 INT_64 = 64
const list<string> LIST_CONST = ['hello', 'world', 'foo', 'bar']
const set<string> SET_CONST = ['hello', 'world', 'foo', 'bar']
const map<string,string> MAP_CONST = { 'hello': 'world', 'foo': 'bar' }
enum Colors {
RED,
GREEN,
BLUE,
}
typedef string name
Generated TypeScript:
export const FALSE_CONST: boolean = false;
export const INT_32: number = 32;
export const INT_64: thrift.Int64 = new thrift.Int64(64);
export const LIST_CONST: Array<string> = ["hello", "world", "foo", "bar"];
export const SET_CONST: Set<string> = new Set(["hello", "world", "foo", "bar"]);
export const MAP_CONST: Map<string, string> = new Map([["hello", "world"], ["foo", "bar"]]);
export enum Colors {
RED,
GREEN,
BLUE
}
export type name = string;
The only interesting thing here is the handling of
i64. JavaScript doesn't support a full 64-bits of integer percision, so we wrap the value in an
Int64 object. You will notice that this doesn't really help in cases where you define a constant or default value in your Thrift file, but it does allow 64-bit integers received from outside of JS to be handled correctly. The object is exported from
@creditkarma/thrift-server-core and extends node-int64.
A struct is intuitively analogous to an interface.
Given Thrift:
struct User {
1: required string name
2: string email
3: required i32 id
}
Generated TypeScript:
export interface IUser {
name: string
email?: string
id: number
}
Note: We adopt the convention of prefixing interfaces names with a capital 'I'.
Only fields that are explicitly required loose the
?.
__name Field
You can pass an option to generate an additional property on each struct-like (structs, unions, exceptions) object that is its literal name in the Thrift file.
For example if we rendered the
User struct with the
--withNameField option the generated TypeScript would change:
export interface IUser {
__name: "User"
name: string
email?: string
id: number
}
When generating with this option any data types you create and pass into a client method do not need the
__name field. However, any data you get back from a service will contain this additional property.
Unions in Thrift are very similar to structs. The difference is they only allow one field to be set. They also require that one field is set. Implicitly all fields are optional, but one field must be set.
So, this translates into a struct with all optional fields:
Given Thrift:
union MyUnion {
1: string option1
2: i32 option2
}
Generated TypeScript (without strict unions):
export interface IMyUnion = {
option1?: string
option2?: undefined
}
Note: The difference here is that a runtime error will be raised if one of the fields isn't set or if more than one of the fields is set.
Exceptions are errors that can be thrown by service methods. It is more natural in JS/TS to create and throw new errors. So our defined exceptions will become JS classes.
Given Thrift:
exception MyException {
1: string message
2: i32 code
}
Generated TypeScript:
export class MyException extends thrift.StructLike implements IMyException {
public message: string
public code?: number
constructor(args?: { message?: string, code?: number }) {
// ...
}
}
Then in your service client you could just throw the exception as you would any JS error
throw new MyException({ message: 'whoops', code: 500 });
Services are a little more complex. There are two parts to a service. There is the
Client for sending service requests and the
Processor for handling service requests. The service
Client and the service
Processor are each generated classes. They are wrapped, along with some other internal objects, in a
namespace that has the name of your service.
Given Thrift:
service MyService {
User getUser(1: i32 id) throws (1: MyException exp);
}
Generated TypeScript:
export namespace MyService {
export class Client<Context> {
constructor(connection: thrift.IThriftConnection<Context>) {
// ...
}
getUser(id: number): Promise<User> {
// ...
}
}
export interface IHandler<Context> {
getUser(id: number, context?: Context): User | Promise<User>
}
export class Processor {
constructor(handler: IHandler<Context>) {
// ...
}
public process(input: thrift.TProtocol, output: thrift.TProtocol, context: Context): Promise<Buffer> {
// ...
}
}
}
The
Client is pretty straight forward. You create a
Client instance and you can call service methods on it. The inner-workings of the
Processor aren't something consumers need to concern themselves with. The more interesting bit is
IHandler. This is the interface that service teams need to implement in order to meet the promises of their service contract. Create an object that satisfies
<service-name>.IHandler and pass it to the construction of
<service-name>.Processor and everything else is handled for you.
Given these two structs:
struct User {
1: required i64 id
}
struct Profile {
1: required User user
2: binary data
3: i64 lastModified
}
There is something of a difference between how we want to handle things in TypeScript and how data is going to be sent over the wire. Because of this when we generate interfaces for these structs we generate two interfaces for each struct, one is an exact representation of the Thrift, the other is something looser that provides more flexibility to working with the data in JavaScript.
The main difference is that fields marked as
i64 can be represented as a
number, as
string or an
Int64 object and
binary can be represented as either a
string or a
Buffer object.
JavaScript traditionally (
bigint is new and not fully supported yet) does not support 64-bit integers. This means we need to wrap the Thrift
i64 type in the
Int64 object to maintain precision. In your TypeScript code you may be working with these just as
number (confident JavaScript's 53-bit precision is good enough for you) or as a
string. These loose types allow you to do that and the generated code will handle the conversions to
Int64 for you.
Generated TypeScript:
interface IUser {
id: thrift.Int64
}
interface IUserArgs {
id: number | string | thrift.Int64
}
interface IProfile {
user: IUser
data?: Buffer
lastModified?: thrift.Int64
}
interface IProfileArgs {
user: IUserArgs
data?: string | Buffer
lastModified?: number | string | thrift.Int64
}
The names of loose interfaces just append
Args onto the end of the interface name. The reason for this is these interfaces will most often be used as arguments in your code.
Where are the loose interfaces used? The loose interfaces can be used anywhere you, the application developer, are giving data to the generated code, either as the arguments to a client method or the return value of a service handler.
If we had this service:
service ProfileService {
Profile getProfileForUser(1: User user)
User getUser(1: i64 id)
}
And generated TypeScript:
namespace ProfileService {
export class Client<Context> {
constructor(connection: thrift.IThriftConnection<Context>) {
// ...
}
getProfileForUser(user: IUserArgs, context?: Context): Promise<IProfile> {
// ...
}
getUser(id: number | string | Int64): Promise<IUser> {
// ...
}
}
export interface IHandler<Context> {
getProfileForUser(user: IUser, context: Context): Promise<IProfileArgs>
getUser(id: Int64, context: Context): Promise<IUserArgs>
}
}
As you can see from this sketch of generated types when data leave application code and crossed the boundary into the generated code you can pass loose values, when the data comes from generated code it will always be of the strict types.
We can use a
User object where the
id is a
number or a
string without having to wrap it in
Int64. These conversions are handled for us. A
number passed in is wrapped in
Int64 by using the
Int64 constructor:
new Int64(64). A
string passed in place of an
Int64 is converted using the static
fromDecimalString method:
Int64.fromDecimalString('64'). Similarly
string data can be passed to a
binary field and the conversion to
Buffer is handled under the hood. This are just convinience interfaces to make handling the Thrift objects in TypeScript a little easier. You will notice service methods always return an object of the more strict interface. Also, the more strict interface can always be passed where the loose interface is expected.
When it comes to struct-like data types (struct, union and exception) usually you don't need to know much more than what data types are generated. However, in addition to the generated interface/union/class the code generator also creates a companion object that knows how to send the given object over the wire.
Looking back at the
User object from our struct example, in addition to the interface, the code generator creates a codec object like this:
export const UserCodec: thrift.IStructCodec<IUserArgs, IUser> {
encode(obj: IUserArgs, output: thrift.TProtocol): void {
// ...
},
decode(input: thrift.TProtocol): IUser {
// ...
}
}
It's just an object that knows how to read the given object from a Thrift Protocol or write the given object to a Thrift Protocol.
The codec will always follow this naming convention, just appending
Codec onto the end of your struct name.
Note: Strict unions require
thrift-server version
0.13.x or higher.
This is an option only available when generating for
thrift-server. This option will generate Thrift unions as TypeScript unions. This changes the codegen in a few significant ways.
Back with our example union definition:
union MyUnion {
1: string option1
2: i32 option2
}
When compiling with the
--strictUnions flag we now generate TypeScript like this:
enum MyUnionType {
MyUnionWithOption1 = "option1",
MyUnionWithOption2 = "option2"
}
type MyUnion = IMyUnionWithOption1 | IMyUnionWithOption2
interface IMyUnionWithOption1 {
__type: MyUnionType.MyUnionWithOption1
option1: string
option2?: undefined
}
interface IMyUnionWithOption2 {
__type: MyUnionType.MyUnionWithOption2
option1?: undefined
option2: number
}
type MyUnionArgs = IMyUnionWithOption1Args | IMyUnionWithOption2Args
interface IMyUnionWithOption1Args {
option1: string
option2?: undefined
}
interface IMyUnionWithOption2Args {
option1?: undefined
option2: number
}
The
enum represents all potential values of the
__type property attached to each variation of our union. Instead of generating one
interface with optional properties we generate one interface for each field where that field is required. Our resulting
type is then the union of multiple interfaces each with only one property. This provides compile-time guarantees that we are setting one and only one field for the union.
The loose interfaces, the
Args interfaces, behave much like the loose interfaces for structs. They allow you to use
number in place of
Int64 or allow you to pass either
string or
Buffer for
binary types. In addition, they also forgo the
__type property. In the codegen we can tell what you are passing by the fields you set. This means in most instances you don't need to provide the
__type property. You can use the loose interfaces as the return value for service functions or as the arguments for client methods.
This output is more complex, but it allows us to do a number of things. The most significant of which may be that it allows us to take advantage of discriminated unions in our application code:
function processUnion(union: MyUnion) {
switch (union.__type) {
case MyUnionType.MyUnionWithOption1:
// Do something
case MyUnionType.MyUnionWithOption2:
// Do something
default:
const _exhaustiveCheck: never = union
throw new Error(`Non-exhaustive match for type: ${_exhaustiveCheck}`)
}
}
The fact that each interface we generate defines one required field and some n number of optional
undefined fields we can do things like check
union.option2 !== undefined without a compiler error, but we will get a compiler error if you try to use a value that shouldn't exist on a given union. This expands the ways you can operate on unions to be more general.
Using this form will require that you prove to the compiler that one (and only one) field is set for your unions.
In addition to the changed types output, the
--strictUnions flag changes the output of the
Codec object. The
Codec object will have one additional method
create. The
create method takes one of the loose interfaces and coerces it into the strict interface (including the
__type property).
For the example
MyUnion that would be defined as:
const MyUnionCodec: thrift.IStructToolkit<IUserArgs, IUser> { = {
create(args: MyUnionArgs): MyUnion {
// ...
},
encode(obj: IUserArgs, output: thrift.TProtocol): void {
// ...
},
decode(input: thrift.TProtocol): IUser {
// ...
}
}
Note: In a future breaking release all the
Codec objects will be renamed to
Toolkit as they will provide more utilities for working with defined Thrift objects.
The generated code can also work with the Apache Thrift Library.
$ npm install --save thrift
$ npm install --save @types/thrift
Given this service let's build a client and server based on our generated code.
service Calculator {
i32 add(1: i32 left, 2: i32 right)
i32 subtract(1: i32 left, 2: i32 right)
}
Run codegen for your Thrift service. Here the
--target option isn't needed as
apache is the default build target.
$ thrift-typescript --rootDir . --sourceDir thrift --outDir codegen
import {
createHttpConnection,
createHttpClient,
HttpConnection,
} from 'thrift'
import { Calculator } from './codegen/calculator'
// The location of the server endpoint
const CONFIG = {
hostName: 'localhost',
port: 8045
}
const options = {
transport: TBufferedTransport,
protocol: TBinaryProtocol,
https: false,
headers: {
Host: config.hostName,
}
}
const connection: HttpConnection = createHttpConnection(CONFIG.hostName, CONFIG.port, options)
const thriftClient: Calculator.Client = createHttpClient(Calculator.Client, connection)
// All client methods return a Promise of the expected result.
thriftClient.add(5, 6).then((result: number) =>{
console.log(`result: ${result}`)
})
import {
createWebServer,
TBinaryProtocol,
TBufferedTransport,
} from 'thrift'
import { Calculator } from './codegen/calculator'
// Handler: Implement the Calculator service
const myServiceHandler = {
add(left: number, right: number): number {
return left + right
},
subtract(left: number, right: number): number {
return left - right
},
}
// ServiceOptions: The I/O stack for the service
const myServiceOpts = {
handler: myServiceHandler,
processor: Calculator,
protocol: TBinaryProtocol,
transport: TBufferedTransport
}
// ServerOptions: Define server features
const serverOpt = {
services: {
'/': myServiceOpts
}
}
// Create and start the web server
const port: number = 8045;
createWebServer(serverOpt).listen(port, () => {
console.log(`Thrift server listening on port ${port}`)
})
The gererated code can be used with many of the more strict tsc compiler options.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"noImplicitAny": true,
"noImplicitThis": true,
"strictNullChecks": true,
"strictFunctionTypes": true,
"noUnusedLocals": true
}
}
