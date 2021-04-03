A set of libraries for building microservices in Node.js, written in TypeScript.
As the name would suggest these libraries use Apache Thrift for service-to-service communication with RPC. All libraries come ready with distributed tracing through Zipkin.
The available libraries:
Note: Thrift Server is young and will still be undergoing some breaking changes before v1.0.0. The rule of thumb before 1.0.0 is that minor releases will potentially include breaking changes, but patch versions will not.
To build and run
thrift-server locally you can follow these steps.
First, clone the repo:
$ git clone https://github.com/creditkarma/thrift-server.git
Because
thrift-server is a mono-repo containing multiple libraries, we use lerna to manage inter-dependencies. Running common
npm commands at the project root will run these commands in all the packages.
Install dependencies and build libraries:
$ cd thrift-server
$ npm install
$ npm run build
To see things working you can run
npm test:
$ npm test
Let's make a quick working application with the included libraries.
We'll do this step by step:
We need a place to build things:
$ mkdir thrift-example
$ cd thrift-example
Next initialize our workspace:
$ git init
$ npm init
I create directories for our source code and our Thrift IDL:
$ mkdir thrift
$ mkdir src
I'm going to be using TypeScript so I'm going to add a
tsconfig.json file to my project root.
That file looks like this:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "es6",
"module": "commonjs",
"moduleResolution": "node",
"sourceMap": true,
"declaration": true,
"rootDir": "./src",
"outDir": "./dist",
"noEmitOnError": true,
"strict": true,
"noUnusedLocals": true,
"pretty": true
},
"exclude": [
"node_modules",
"dist"
]
}
I'm also going to add some scripts to by
package.json to build the TypeScript:
"scripts": {
// ...
"prebuild": "rm -rf dist",
"build": "tsc",
// ...
}
Because Thrift Server is developed with TypeScript and recommended usage is with TypeScript, all Thrift Server libraries define dependencies as peer dependencies to avoid type collisions.
$ npm install --save-dev typescript
$ npm install --save-dev @creditkarma/thrift-typescript
$ npm install --save @creditkarma/thrift-server-core
$ npm install --save @creditkarma/thrift-server-hapi
$ npm install --save @creditkarma/thrift-client
$ npm install --save request
$ npm install --save @types/request
$ npm install --save hapi
$ npm install --save @types/hapi
Our Thrift service contract looks like this:
service Calculator {
i32 add(1: i32 left, 2: i32 right)
i32 subtract(1: i32 left, 2: i32 right)
}
I save this file in my project as
thrift/calculator.thrift.
We generate TypeScript from our Thrift IDL using thrift-typescript. In my
package.json I add something like this:
v0.9.x of this library requires thrift-typescript v3.x v0.7.x - 0.8.x of this library requires thrift-typescript v2.x
"scripts": {
// ...
"codegen": "thrift-typescript --target thrift-server --sourceDir thrift --outDir src/generated",
// ...
}
No we can can generate our service interfaces by:
$ npm run codegen
If everything went well there should now be a new file at
src/generated/calculator.ts.
Every generated service exports 3 common types (others may be exported on a service-to-service basis). In the
<service-name>.ts file
service becomes a
namespace so there is now a
namespace in
calculator.ts called
Calculator. The 3 types I mentioned are nested in this
namespace.
The three common types:
IHandler. This handles decoding service requests and encoding service responses.
To create a Thrift service you need to first choose you Node Http server library. Thrift Server supports either Express or Hapi. For this example we are using Hapi, but the Express usage is almost identical.
No matter which option you choose Thrift support is added to the chosen server via plugin/middleware.
We need a new file. I'm calling mine
src/server.ts.
The code to implement this service is pretty straight-forward:
import * as Hapi from 'hapi'
import { ThriftServerHapi } from '@creditkarma/thrift-server-hapi'
import { Calculator } from './generated/calculator'
const PORT: number = 8080
const server = new Hapi.Server()
server.connection({ port: PORT })
/**
* Implementation of our Thrift service.
*
* Notice the second parameter, "context" - this is the Hapi request object,
* passed along to our service by the Hapi Thrift plugin. Thus, you have access to
* all HTTP request data from within your service implementation.
*/
const serviceHandlers: Calculator.IHandler<Hapi.Request> = {
add(left: number, right: number, context?: express.Request): number {
return left + right
},
subtract(left: number, right: number, context?: express.Request): number {
return left - right
},
}
const processor: Calculator.Processor<Hapi.Request> = new Calculator.Processor(serviceHandlers)
/**
* Register the Thrift plugin.
*
* This plugin adds a route to your server for handling Thrift requests. The path
* option is the path to attach the route handler to and the handler is the
* Thrift service processor instance.
*/
server.register(ThriftServerHapi<Calculator.Processor>({
path: '/thrift',
thriftOptions: {
serviceName: 'calculator-service',
handler: processor,
}
}), err => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
})
/**
* Start your hapi server
*/
server.start((err) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
server.log('info', `Thrift service running on port ${PORT}`)
})
Creating a service client is similarly not that difficult.
I'm adding the following code to a file called
src/client.ts.
import {
createHttpClient
} from '@creditkaram/thrift-client'
import { CoreOptions } from 'request'
import { Calculator } from './codegen/calculator'
// Create Thrift client
const thriftClient: Calculator.Client<CoreOptions> = createHttpClient(Calculator.Client, {
serviceName: 'calculator-service',
hostName: 'localhost', // The host of the service to connect to
port: 8080, // The port of the service to connect to
requestOptions: {} // CoreOptions to pass to Request
})
The
thrift-client library uses Request as its underlying Http client. You will notice in the sample code the
requestOptions parameter. This is optional and is passed through to the Request instance. This can be used to handle things like serving Thrift with TLS.
Okay, so we have a service and a client, let's see this thing in action. To do that we're going to setup a simple web server in front of our Thrift client.
Because we're already using Hapi, let's add this to our
src/client.ts file:
import {
createHttpClient
} from '@creditkaram/thrift-client'
import * as Hapi from 'hapi'
import { CoreOptions } from 'request'
import { Calculator } from './codegen/calculator'
// Create Thrift client
const thriftClient: Calculator.Client<CoreOptions> = createHttpClient(Calculator.Client, {
serviceName: 'calculator-service',
hostName: 'localhost',
port: 8080,
requestOptions: {} // CoreOptions to pass to Request
})
const server = new Hapi.Server({ debug: { request: ['error'] } })
const PORT = 9000
server.connection(PORT)
server.route({
method: 'GET',
path: '/add/{left}/{right}',
handler(request: Hapi.Request, reply: Hapi.ReplyWithContinue) {
thriftClient.add(request.params.left, request.params.right)
.then((response: RecommendationsResponse) => {
reply(response)
})
.catch((err: any) => {
reply(err)
})
},
})
server.start((err: any) => {
if (err) {
throw err
}
server.log('info', `Web server running on port ${PORT}`)
})
I'm also going to add a file
src/index.ts that will start the service and the client.
import { fork } from 'child_process'
const clientProc = fork('./client.js')
const serverProc = fork('./server.js')
function exit(code: number) {
clientProc.kill()
serverProc.kill()
process.exitCode = code
}
process.on('SIGINT', () => {
console.log('Caught interrupt signal')
exit(0)
})
Back in
package.json I'm going to add another script to start our app:
"scripts": {
// ...
"start": "npm run codegen && npm run build && node dist/index.js",
// ...
}
Finally, we can:
$ npm start
And:
$ curl http://localhost:9000/add/5/6
For more information about contributing new features and bug fixes, see our Contribution Guidelines. External contributors must sign Contributor License Agreement (CLA)
This project is licensed under Apache License Version 2.0