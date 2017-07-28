A CLI tool to validate queries against a GraphQL Schema. The primary use case for this tool is to validate schema changes against an existing query store.
To use the validator as a command line tool
npm install -g graphql @creditkarma/graphql-validator
To use the validator locally in a project
npm install --save graphql @creditkarma/graphql-validator
Given the following files
schema/schema.graphql
schema {
query: RootQuery
}
schema/rootQuery.graphql
type RootQuery {
testString: String
}
queries/test.graphql
Validate the query with the following code:
const loadSchema = require('@creditkarma/graphql-loader')
const validator = require('@creditkarma/graphql-validator')
loadSchema('./schema/*.graphql', (err, schema) => {
validator.validateQueryFiles('./queries/*.graphql', schema, (errors) => {
if (errors) {
console.log('errors', errors);
} else {
console.log('All queries validated');
}
})
})
Validate the query using promises:
const loadSchema = require('@creditkarma/graphql-loader')
const validator = require('@creditkarma/graphql-validator')
loadSchema('./schema/*.graphql').then((schema) => {
validator.validateQueryFiles('./queries/*.graphql', schema).then((results) => {
console.log(results)
})
})
Validate query using CLI tool
> graphql-validator -s "./schema/**/*.graphql" "./queries/*.graphql"
The validator will first load and validate the schema, throwing errors if the schema isn't valid. Then it will check each query in the file glob by parsing the query and validating it against the schema. If errors are found, the will be displayed by file name and exit with exit code 1.
Note: you must use quotes around each file glob or the utility will not work properly.
Install dependencies with
npm install
npm run typings
npm run build
npm run test:watch
For more information about contributing new features and bug fixes, see our Contribution Guidelines. External contributors must sign Contributor License Agreement (CLA)
This project is licensed under Apache License Version 2.0