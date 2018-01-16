Instantiate a GraphQL Schema by loading GraphQL Schema Language files based on a glob pattern
npm install --save graphql @creditkarma/graphql-loader
Given the following files
schema/schema.graphql
schema {
query: RootQuery
}
schema/rootQuery.graphql
type RootQuery {
testString: String
}
Given a GLOB pattern, it will load all the content of the files matching the GLOB, combine them together and return a GraphQL Schema
Create a schema using promises:
const loader = require('@creditkarma/graphql-loader')
loader.loadSchema('./schema/*.graphql').then((schema) => {
console.log(schema.getQueryType().toString())
})
Create a schema with a callback:
const loader = require('@creditkarma/graphql-loader')
loader.loadSchema('./schema/*.graphql', (err, schema) => {
console.log(schema.getQueryType().toString())
})
Create a schema using sync:
const loader = require('@creditkarma/graphql-loader')
const schema = loader.loadSchema.sync('./schema/*.graphql')
console.log(schema.getQueryType().toString())
Given an array of GraphQL Modules or functions that returns a GraphQL Module or Promise, merge the documents and resolvers together and return an executable GraphQL Schema
GraphQL modules are comprised of a document node and resolvers to provide away to decompose a GraphQL server into stand alone Node.js modules. These modules expose a DocumentNode because document nodes are valid GraphQL segments that are not required to be a complete valid schema.
It is required that the combination of GraphQLModules results in a completely valid GraphQLSchema.
const modules = [
() => loadDocument('./fixtures/user/**/*.graphql').then((document) => ({ document, resolvers: {}})),
() => loadDocument('./fixtures/swapi/**/*.graphql').then((document) => ({ document, resolvers: {}})),
]
executableSchemaFromModules(modules).then((schema) => {
console.log(schema.getQueryType().toString())
})
Given a GLOB pattern, load the matching files, combine them together and return a GraphQL AST in the form of a DocumentNode. The document node will be parsed and validate but doesn't have to meet all the requirements of a full schema definition. For example, it is possible to just load several files with only types defined. NOTE: You must use a DocumentNode with the combineDocuments function
Load several GraphQL files into a single DocumentNode
const loader = require('@creditkarma/graphql-loader')
loader.loadDocument('./schema/*.graphql').then((doc) => {
console.log(doc)
})
Given an array of DocumentNodes, merge them together and return a GraphQLSchema
Combine several documents into a GraphqlSchema
const loader = require('@creditkarma/graphql-loader')
Promise.all(
loader.loadDocument('./ships/graphql/**/*.graphql'),
loader.loadDocument('./planets/graphql/**/*.graphql')
).then((docs) => {
const schema = combineDocuments(docs)
console.log(schema.getQueryType().toString())
})
Install dependencies with
npm install
npm run build
npm run test:watch
For more information about contributing new features and bug fixes, see our Contribution Guidelines. External contributors must sign Contributor License Agreement (CLA)
This project is licensed under Apache License Version 2.0