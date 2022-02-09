Creative Commons Vocabulary

Vocabulary is a cohesive design system to unite the web facing Creative Commons.

Vocabulary is the code implementation of Creative Commons' Design Language. Vocabulary makes it easier to develop Creative Commons apps while ensuring a consistently familiar experience.

Included Packages

vocabulary is a monorepo containing three packages:

Package Description @creativecommons/vocabulary The main CSS component library @creativecommons/fonts A collection of typefaces and icon fonts @creativecommons/vue-vocabulary Vue component library powered by the main CSS library

Installation

To setup you will need to have Node.js and npm installed.

Instailling with npm is lightweight, tweakable and much more performant as the code runs very close to the operating system. On the other hand, all dependencies must be manually resolved and each developer has a different setup.

Project dependencies

If you have the system dependencies installed, you can install the project dependencies via npm :

npm install --legacy-peer-deps

Running the project

Once the project dependencies are installed, run the following command to start the project:

npm run serve

Building the packages

To build the files for an individual package, run the relevant build command:

build:fonts

build:vocabulary

build:vue-vocabulary

For example, to build the fonts package, run the following commands:

npm install --legacy-peer-deps npm run build:fonts

Sometimes, on windows environments you may get an error about linebreaks, fix that by running the command as

npm run build:fonts --fix

IMPORTANT NOTE: The serve command has the -s flag for static assets serving

Using

To use Vocabulary in your projects, refer to this document.

Contributing

We're always looking for contributors to help us find and fix bugs, build new features, help us improve the project documentation or translate the project to another language.

Vocabulary is continuously evolving and improving. You can contribute to the project in a number of ways.

What How Code If you are a developer, feel free to resolve open issues, raise PRs, add new features to existing components or add new components altogether. Design If you are a designer, your inputs on making every component more intuitive, aesthetic and joyful will reverberate through the entire ecosystem. Test If you are a user of these components, your feedback, bug reports and feature requests will drive the project forward so that we can meet your needs. Write If you have a knack for writing technical articles, you could be the voice of the library's documentation, making it easy to use and understand. Share If you can't contribute in these ways, you can refer the project to a friend who might be able to. Spreading the word is the easiest way to help out.

Interested?

The following instructions are in addition to the processes in our general Contribution and Pull Request guidelines on the Creative Common Open Source website. If you haven't read them already, read them first.

These instructions are a port of the general guidelines, tailored specifically for Vocabulary.

Discussing Changes

For bug reports and feature requests, use GitHub issues with the appropriate labels. We can discuss the possibility of that change or new feature being implemented and released in the future. This lets us come to an agreement about the proposed idea before any work is done.

Assigning work

If the issue is already assigned to somebody, it is considered polite to give the last assignee a week's time to attempt it before you do. You can express an intention to work on it nonetheless so that it can be reassigned to you if the last assignee bails.

Submitting PRs without commenting your intent to solve an issue is risky because if someone else does ask to work on it before your PR comes in, your PR will be put on hold for a week.

Making changes

Do all work on its own branch. Use meaningful branch names.

Examples

broken_links_readme typo_misspelled

Use clean commit messages, as imperative sentences in the present tense.

Examples:

Remove the broken links from the `README.md` file Fix the typo on line 12, where 'misspelled' was misspelled as 'mispelled'

Update your fork from time to time. See GitHub Help pages for instructions on how to do that.

Write new tests, and update existing ones, for the changes you make.

Testing

While our Husky setup will prevent you from committing poorly linted code, it cannot catch logical problems. For that we have some tests.

Unit

Running unit tests is easy.

npm run test :unit

Running this command will run a general test. Test can also be run for individual packages by running their respective commands

npm run test :vue-vocabulary

We use Github Actions to automate some parts of our CI/CD pipeline. When contributing code, rather than having to commit/push every time a check fails, it will be useful to automate this process on your development environment to be sure all checks done will be successful.

Setting up CI testing on your Development Environment

We recommend using the cross-platform package Nektos/act. It requires Docker to run workflows.

Install Dependencies

- Docker

If you don't have Docker installed, you can follow the links below to set it up depending on your environment.

Install using any of the methods below depending on your environment.

Package / Method Command Homebrew (Linux/macOS) brew install act MacPorts (macOS) sudo port install act Chocolatey (Windows) choco install act-cli Scoop (Windows) scoop install act AUR (Linux) yay -S act Nix (Linux/macOS) Nix recipe Go (Linux/Windows/macOS/any other platform supported by Go) go install github.com/nektos/act@latest Manual Download (GitHub) Download the latest release and add the path to your binary into your PATH.

Running Workflows

Once you have downloaded and installed the package with its dependencies, it will automatically read the CI scripts from your /.github/workflows folder.

Trigger all workflows

To trigger all the CI workflows, cd into the root folder of this project ( vocabulary ) and run the command:

act

If you have permission errors, you run it as a sudo user:

sudo act

NB: When you run it for the first time, it will ask you to choose a docker image to be used as default.

Trigger a specific workflow

To run a specific workflow, for example, the build workflow, you can specify it by running:

act -j build

If you want to see all the workflows available, you run the command:

act -l

Currently, we have four CI workflows namely:

- build - lint - test - update _release_ draft

We recommended that you run these workflows on your development environment so that if any errors occur, you can identify and resolve them before opening a PR.

You can refer the Netktos/act Documentation for more commands and configuration options.

Versioning

Vocabulary uses CalVer for version numbering, in the YYYY.M.Micro format. Micro is bumped whenever there are multiple releases in a month, for example 2020.7.1 is the first release in July 2020, while 2020.7.2 is the second.

License

Licensed under the Expat/MIT license.

