Vocabulary is a cohesive design system to unite the web facing Creative Commons.
Vocabulary is the code implementation of Creative Commons' Design Language. Vocabulary makes it easier to develop Creative Commons apps while ensuring a consistently familiar experience.
vocabulary is a monorepo containing three packages:
|Package
|Description
|@creativecommons/vocabulary
|The main CSS component library
|@creativecommons/fonts
|A collection of typefaces and icon fonts
|@creativecommons/vue-vocabulary
|Vue component library powered by the main CSS library
To setup you will need to have Node.js and npm installed.
Instailling with
npm is lightweight, tweakable and much more performant as the code runs very close to the operating system. On the other hand, all dependencies must be manually resolved and each developer has a different setup.
If you have the system dependencies installed, you can install the project dependencies via
npm:
npm install --legacy-peer-deps
Once the project dependencies are installed, run the following command to start the project:
npm run serve
To build the files for an individual package, run the relevant build command:
build:fonts
build:vocabulary
build:vue-vocabulary
For example, to build the
fonts package, run the following commands:
npm install --legacy-peer-deps
npm run build:fonts
Sometimes, on windows environments you may get an error about linebreaks, fix that by running the command as
npm run build:fonts --fix
IMPORTANT NOTE: The
servecommand has the -s flag for static assets serving
To use Vocabulary in your projects, refer to this document.
We're always looking for contributors to help us find and fix bugs, build new features, help us improve the project documentation or translate the project to another language.
Vocabulary is continuously evolving and improving. You can contribute to the project in a number of ways.
|What
|How
|Code
|If you are a developer, feel free to resolve open issues, raise PRs, add new features to existing components or add new components altogether.
|Design
|If you are a designer, your inputs on making every component more intuitive, aesthetic and joyful will reverberate through the entire ecosystem.
|Test
|If you are a user of these components, your feedback, bug reports and feature requests will drive the project forward so that we can meet your needs.
|Write
|If you have a knack for writing technical articles, you could be the voice of the library's documentation, making it easy to use and understand.
|Share
|If you can't contribute in these ways, you can refer the project to a friend who might be able to. Spreading the word is the easiest way to help out.
Interested?
The following instructions are in addition to the processes in our general Contribution and Pull Request guidelines on the Creative Common Open Source website. If you haven't read them already, read them first.
These instructions are a port of the general guidelines, tailored specifically for Vocabulary.
For bug reports and feature requests, use GitHub issues with the appropriate labels. We can discuss the possibility of that change or new feature being implemented and released in the future. This lets us come to an agreement about the proposed idea before any work is done.
If the issue is already assigned to somebody, it is considered polite to give the last assignee a week's time to attempt it before you do. You can express an intention to work on it nonetheless so that it can be reassigned to you if the last assignee bails.
Submitting PRs without commenting your intent to solve an issue is risky because if someone else does ask to work on it before your PR comes in, your PR will be put on hold for a week.
Do all work on its own branch. Use meaningful branch names.
Examples
broken_links_readme
typo_misspelled
Use clean commit messages, as imperative sentences in the present tense.
Examples:
Remove the broken links from the `README.md` file
Fix the typo on line 12, where 'misspelled' was misspelled as 'mispelled'
Update your fork from time to time. See GitHub Help pages for instructions on how to do that.
Write new tests, and update existing ones, for the changes you make.
While our Husky setup will prevent you from committing poorly linted code, it cannot catch logical problems. For that we have some tests.
Running unit tests is easy.
npm run test:unit
Running this command will run a general test. Test can also be run for individual packages by running their respective commands
npm run test:vue-vocabulary
We use Github Actions to automate some parts of our CI/CD pipeline. When contributing code, rather than having to commit/push every time a check fails, it will be useful to automate this process on your development environment to be sure all checks done will be successful.
We recommend using the cross-platform package Nektos/act. It requires Docker to run workflows.
If you don't have
Docker installed, you can follow the links below to set it up depending on your environment.
Install using any of the methods below depending on your environment.
|Package / Method
|Command
|Homebrew (Linux/macOS)
brew install act
|MacPorts (macOS)
sudo port install act
|Chocolatey (Windows)
choco install act-cli
|Scoop (Windows)
scoop install act
|AUR (Linux)
yay -S act
|Nix (Linux/macOS)
|Nix recipe
|Go (Linux/Windows/macOS/any other platform supported by Go)
go install github.com/nektos/act@latest
|Manual Download (GitHub)
|Download the latest release and add the path to your binary into your PATH.
Once you have downloaded and installed the package with its dependencies, it will automatically read the CI scripts from your /.github/workflows folder.
To trigger all the CI workflows,
cd into the root folder of this project (
vocabulary) and run the command:
act
If you have permission errors, you run it as a sudo user:
sudo act
NB: When you run it for the first time, it will ask you to choose a docker image to be used as default.
To run a specific workflow, for example, the
build workflow, you can specify it by running:
act -j build
If you want to see all the workflows available, you run the command:
act -l
Currently, we have four CI workflows namely:
- build
- lint
- test
- update_release_draft
We recommended that you run these workflows on your development environment so that if any errors occur, you can identify and resolve them before opening a PR.
You can refer the Netktos/act Documentation for more commands and configuration options.
Vocabulary uses CalVer for version numbering, in the
YYYY.M.Micro format.
Micro is bumped whenever there are multiple releases in a month, for example
2020.7.1 is the first release in July 2020, while
2020.7.2 is the second.
Licensed under the Expat/MIT license.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Akpan Abraham
💻
|
Anik Das
💻
|
Arushi Verma
💻
|
Breno Ferreira
💻 👀
|
Chidiebere Onyegbuchulem
💻
|
Dhruv Bhanushali
💻 🧑🏫 👀
|
Dhruvi Butti
💻 🎨
|
Efio-esien Efiom
💻
|
Hitesh
🚇 ⚠️ 📦 💻
|
Hugo Solar
💻 👀
|
Jahnvi Gupta
🎨 💻 ⚠️
|
Kriti Godey
📆
|
Krystle Salazar
📖
|
Megha Varshney
💻 🎨
|
Mohammad Warid
🚇 💻
|
MuluhGodson
📖
|
Neel Shah
💻
|
Nehal Nevle
💻
|
Silvina Tamburini
⚠️ 💻
|
Tanuj Agarwal
📖
|
Vignesh Kumar
💻
|
kush aggarwal
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!