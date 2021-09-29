openbase logo
@creativebulma/bulma-tooltip

by CreativeBulma
1.2.0 (see all)

Display a tooltip attached to any kind of element, in different position.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Introduction

This components has been developped as a Bulma extension and brings the ability to easily display a tooltip attached to any kind of element, in different position.

npm npm

Prerequisites

This component extends Bulma CSS Framework and requires it to work.

Get Started

npm i -D @creativebulma/bulma-tooltip

Full installation steps can be found here: installation steps

Documentation & Demo

Full documentation and demo are available here

About the project

BulmaBoilerplate is © 2020 by CreativeBulma.

License

BulmaBoilerplate is distributed under MIT license.

Contributing

Contribution are welcome!
You found a bug, a typo issue ? Feel free to create a PR on the github repository of this project.

When contributing to this project, please first discuss the change you wish to make via issue on the github repository, email, or any other method with the owners of this project before making a change.

