Introduction

This components has been developped as a Bulma extension and brings the ability to easily display a badge attached to any kind of element, in different position.

Prerequisites

This component extends Bulma CSS Framework and requires it to work.

Get Started

npm i -D @creativebulma/bulma-badge

Full installation steps can be found here: installation steps

Documentation & Demo

Full documentation and demo are available here

About the project

BulmaBadge is © 2020 by CreativeBulma.

License

BulmaBadge is distributed under MIT license.

Contributing

Contribution are welcome!

You found a bug, a typo issue ? Feel free to create a PR on the github repository of this project.

When contributing to this project, please first discuss the change you wish to make via issue on the github repository, email, or any other method with the owners of this project before making a change.