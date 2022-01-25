Start your development with a Dashboard for Bootstrap 5. It is open source, free and it features many components that can help you create amazing websites.
Install with Npm:
npm i @creative-tim-official/argon-dashboard-free
Install with Yarn:
yarn add @creative-tim-official/argon-dashboard-free
Install with Composer:
composer create-project creativetimofficial/argon-dashboard-free
Clone from Github:
git clone https://github.com/creativetimofficial/argon-dashboard.git
The documentation for the Argon Dashboard is hosted at our website.
Within the download you'll find the following directories and files:
argon-dashboard
├── assets
│ ├── css
│ ├── fonts
│ ├── img
│ ├── js
│ │ ├── core
│ │ ├── plugins
│ │ └── argon-dashboard.js
│ │ └── argon-dashboard.js.map
│ │ └── argon-dashboard.min.js
│ └── scss
│ ├── argon-dashboard
│ └── argon-dashboard.scss
├── docs
│ ├── documentation.html
├── pages
├── CHANGELOG.md
├── gulpfile.js
├── package.json
At present, we officially aim to support the last two versions of the following browsers:
We use GitHub Issues as the official bug tracker for the Argon Dashboard. Here are some advices for our users that want to report an issue:
