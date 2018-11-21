openbase logo
@createjs/core

by CreateJS
2.0.0-beta.4 (see all)

Core code shared by two or more CreateJS libraries. For example, the event model.

Documentation
Readme

Core and shared files for the CreateJS suite of JavaScript libraries.

View the documentation here.

2.0 BETA

This repo is in beta. Reporting issues is appreciated.

Installation

NPM

npm install @createjs/core --save


## Support and Resources
- Read the [documentation](http://createjs.com/docs).
- Discuss, share projects, and interact with other users on [reddit](http://www.reddit.com/r/createjs/).
- Ask technical questions on [Stack Overflow](http://stackoverflow.com/questions/tagged/createjs).
- File verified bugs or formal feature requests using Issues on [GitHub](https://github.com/createjs/core/issues).
- There is a [Google Group](http://groups.google.com/group/createjs-discussion) for discussions and support.

It was built by [gskinner.com](http://www.gskinner.com), and is released for free under the MIT license, which means you
can use it for almost any purpose (including commercial projects). We appreciate credit where possible, but it is not a
requirement.

