Core and shared files for the CreateJS suite of JavaScript libraries.
View the documentation here.
This repo is in beta. Reporting issues is appreciated.
Core and shared files for the CreateJS suite of JavaScript libraries: SoundJS, PreloadJS, and TweenJS.
npm install @createjs/core --save
## Support and Resources
- Read the [documentation](http://createjs.com/docs).
- Discuss, share projects, and interact with other users on [reddit](http://www.reddit.com/r/createjs/).
- Ask technical questions on [Stack Overflow](http://stackoverflow.com/questions/tagged/createjs).
- File verified bugs or formal feature requests using Issues on [GitHub](https://github.com/createjs/core/issues).
- There is a [Google Group](http://groups.google.com/group/createjs-discussion) for discussions and support.
It was built by [gskinner.com](http://www.gskinner.com), and is released for free under the MIT license, which means you
can use it for almost any purpose (including commercial projects). We appreciate credit where possible, but it is not a
requirement.