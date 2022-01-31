openbase logo
tsc

@create-figma-plugin/tsconfig

by Yuan Qing Lim
1.8.1 (see all)

🔋 The comprehensive toolkit for developing plugins and widgets for Figma and FigJam

Popularity

Downloads/wk

132

GitHub Stars

384

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

This page is for contributors. If you’re looking to use Create Figma Plugin, go to the documentation website.

Create Figma Plugin npm Version build

The comprehensive toolkit for developing plugins and widgets for Figma and FigJam

Contributing

Pre-requisites

Building the project locally

$ git clone https://github.com/yuanqing/create-figma-plugin
$ cd create-figma-plugin
$ git checkout --track origin/next
$ yarn install

Active development on the next release occurs on the next branch. Pull requests should be made into next.

Testing changes on an existing plugin/widget

First, build the entire Create Figma Plugin project:

$ yarn run build

Then, create symlinks to the local copy of the project in your existing plugin/widget (eg. my-project):

$ ls -a
create-figma-plugin  my-project
$ sh create-figma-plugin/scripts/symlink.sh create-figma-plugin my-project

Finally, build your plugin/widget:

$ cd my-project
$ yarn run build

