The comprehensive toolkit for developing plugins and widgets for Figma and FigJam

Contributing

Node.js – v14

Yarn – v1

Building the project locally

git clone https://github.com/yuanqing/create-figma-plugin cd create-figma-plugin git checkout --track origin/next yarn install

Active development on the next release occurs on the next branch. Pull requests should be made into next .

Testing changes on an existing plugin/widget

First, build the entire Create Figma Plugin project:

yarn run build

Then, create symlinks to the local copy of the project in your existing plugin/widget (eg. my-project ):

$ ls -a create -figma-plugin my-project $ sh create -figma-plugin/scripts/symlink.sh create -figma-plugin my-project

Finally, build your plugin/widget: