This page is for contributors. If you’re looking to use Create Figma Plugin, go to the documentation website.
The comprehensive toolkit for developing plugins and widgets for Figma and FigJam
$ git clone https://github.com/yuanqing/create-figma-plugin
$ cd create-figma-plugin
$ git checkout --track origin/next
$ yarn install
Active development on the next release occurs on the
next branch. Pull requests should be made into
next.
First, build the entire Create Figma Plugin project:
$ yarn run build
Then, create symlinks to the local copy of the project in your existing plugin/widget (eg.
my-project):
$ ls -a
create-figma-plugin my-project
$ sh create-figma-plugin/scripts/symlink.sh create-figma-plugin my-project
Finally, build your plugin/widget:
$ cd my-project
$ yarn run build