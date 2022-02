User interface blocks.

Components

Farmblocks-Alert - A React component for displaying messages on an alert bar.

Farmblocks-Button - A React component for displaying buttons and actionable icons.

Farmblocks-Card - A styled card to put content inside.

Farmblocks-Carousel - Image carousel that changes the active item automatically from time to time.

Farmblocks-Dropdown - A dropdown react component

Farmblocks-Empty-State - A placeholder to use on screens without content.

Farmblocks-Footer - A React component for displaying a helper footer.

Farmblocks-Form-Wrapper - A wrapper container with options for cancel and save.

Farmblocks-HOC-Disabled-Tooltip - A HOC that adds the behaviour of displaying a tooltip when a component is disabled.

Farmblocks-HOC-Input - A HOC that adds behaviour of label support, different styles for focus and errors, and validation error messages.

Farmblocks-HOC-Validation-Messages - A HOC that adds validation messages when a component is invalid.

Farmblocks-Image - A React component for rendering thumbnails.

Farmblocks-Input-Checkbox - Input elements that behaves like a toggle (checkbox and switch).

Farmblocks-Input-Text - A form field to input simple text

Farmblocks-Input-Radio - A radio form component.

Farmblocks-Input-Select - A select form field component

Farmblocks-Link - A React component to create links.

Farmblocks-Map-Balloon - A React component to display pictures and a caption over a map.

Farmblocks-Modal - A module to display and control modals and dialogs Components.

Farmblocks-More-Info - A component which renders a text, an icon, and a tooltip when mouse is over the icon.

Farmblocks-Sidenav - A React Sidebar Navigation component.

Farmblocks-Stepper - A React component for displaying step to step actions.

Farmblocks-Tag - A styled and removable tag.

Farmblocks-Table - A component for rendering data tables.

Farmblocks-Text - React components for displaying texts.

Farmblocks-Theme - Theme constants for farmblocks components.

Farmblocks-Tooltip - A simple tooltip component.

Compatibility

These components are expected to work on somewhat modern browsers, but if it breaks on a particular version of a particular browser, please file an issue, we can check the problem using browserstack, that is a nice service and supports open source projects like this one :)