buffer

The buffer module from node.js, for the browser.

With browserify, simply require('buffer') or use the Buffer global and you will get this module.

The goal is to provide an API that is 100% identical to node's Buffer API. Read the official docs for the full list of properties, instance methods, and class methods that are supported.

features

Manipulate binary data like a boss, in all browsers!

Super fast. Backed by Typed Arrays ( Uint8Array / ArrayBuffer , not Object )

/ , not ) Extremely small bundle size ( 6.75KB minified + gzipped , 51.9KB with comments)

, 51.9KB with comments) Excellent browser support (Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari 11+, iOS 11+, Android, etc.)

Preserves Node API exactly, with one minor difference (see below)

Square-bracket buf[4] notation works!

notation works! Does not modify any browser prototypes or put anything on window

Comprehensive test suite (including all buffer tests from node.js core)

install

To use this module directly (without browserify), install it:

npm install buffer

This module was previously called native-buffer-browserify, but please use buffer from now on.

If you do not use a bundler, you can use the standalone script.

usage

The module's API is identical to node's Buffer API. Read the official docs for the full list of properties, instance methods, and class methods that are supported.

As mentioned above, require('buffer') or use the Buffer global with browserify and this module will automatically be included in your bundle. Almost any npm module will work in the browser, even if it assumes that the node Buffer API will be available.

To depend on this module explicitly (without browserify), require it like this:

var Buffer = require ( 'buffer/' ).Buffer

To require this module explicitly, use require('buffer/') which tells the node.js module lookup algorithm (also used by browserify) to use the npm module named buffer instead of the node.js core module named buffer !

how does it work?

The Buffer constructor returns instances of Uint8Array that have their prototype changed to Buffer.prototype . Furthermore, Buffer is a subclass of Uint8Array , so the returned instances will have all the node Buffer methods and the Uint8Array methods. Square bracket notation works as expected -- it returns a single octet.

The Uint8Array prototype remains unmodified.

tracking the latest node api

This module tracks the Buffer API in the latest (unstable) version of node.js. The Buffer API is considered stable in the node stability index, so it is unlikely that there will ever be breaking changes. Nonetheless, when/if the Buffer API changes in node, this module's API will change accordingly.

conversion packages

convert typed array to buffer

Use typedarray-to-buffer to convert any kind of typed array to a Buffer . Does not perform a copy, so it's super fast.

convert buffer to typed array

Buffer is a subclass of Uint8Array (which is a typed array). So there is no need to explicitly convert to typed array. Just use the buffer as a Uint8Array .

convert blob to buffer

Use blob-to-buffer to convert a Blob to a Buffer .

convert buffer to blob

To convert a Buffer to a Blob , use the Blob constructor:

var blob = new Blob([ buffer ])

Optionally, specify a mimetype:

var blob = new Blob([ buffer ], { type : 'text/html' })

convert arraybuffer to buffer

To convert an ArrayBuffer to a Buffer , use the Buffer.from function. Does not perform a copy, so it's super fast.

var buffer = Buffer.from(arrayBuffer)

convert buffer to arraybuffer

To convert a Buffer to an ArrayBuffer , use the .buffer property (which is present on all Uint8Array objects):

var arrayBuffer = buffer.buffer.slice( buffer.byteOffset, buffer.byteOffset + buffer.byteLength )

Alternatively, use the to-arraybuffer module.

performance

See perf tests in /perf .

BrowserBuffer is the browser buffer module (this repo). Uint8Array is included as a sanity check (since BrowserBuffer uses Uint8Array under the hood, Uint8Array will always be at least a bit faster). Finally, NodeBuffer is the node.js buffer module, which is included to compare against.

NOTE: Performance has improved since these benchmarks were taken. PR welcome to update the README.

Chrome 38

Method Operations Accuracy Sampled Fastest BrowserBuffer#bracket-notation 11,457,464 ops/sec ±0.86% 66 ✓ Uint8Array#bracket-notation 10,824,332 ops/sec ±0.74% 65 BrowserBuffer#concat 450,532 ops/sec ±0.76% 68 Uint8Array#concat 1,368,911 ops/sec ±1.50% 62 ✓ BrowserBuffer#copy(16000) 903,001 ops/sec ±0.96% 67 Uint8Array#copy(16000) 1,422,441 ops/sec ±1.04% 66 ✓ BrowserBuffer#copy(16) 11,431,358 ops/sec ±0.46% 69 Uint8Array#copy(16) 13,944,163 ops/sec ±1.12% 68 ✓ BrowserBuffer#new(16000) 106,329 ops/sec ±6.70% 44 Uint8Array#new(16000) 131,001 ops/sec ±2.85% 31 ✓ BrowserBuffer#new(16) 1,554,491 ops/sec ±1.60% 65 Uint8Array#new(16) 6,623,930 ops/sec ±1.66% 65 ✓ BrowserBuffer#readDoubleBE 112,830 ops/sec ±0.51% 69 ✓ DataView#getFloat64 93,500 ops/sec ±0.57% 68 BrowserBuffer#readFloatBE 146,678 ops/sec ±0.95% 68 ✓ DataView#getFloat32 99,311 ops/sec ±0.41% 67 BrowserBuffer#readUInt32LE 843,214 ops/sec ±0.70% 69 ✓ DataView#getUint32 103,024 ops/sec ±0.64% 67 BrowserBuffer#slice 1,013,941 ops/sec ±0.75% 67 Uint8Array#subarray 1,903,928 ops/sec ±0.53% 67 ✓ BrowserBuffer#writeFloatBE 61,387 ops/sec ±0.90% 67 DataView#setFloat32 141,249 ops/sec ±0.40% 66 ✓

Firefox 33

Method Operations Accuracy Sampled Fastest BrowserBuffer#bracket-notation 20,800,421 ops/sec ±1.84% 60 Uint8Array#bracket-notation 20,826,235 ops/sec ±2.02% 61 ✓ BrowserBuffer#concat 153,076 ops/sec ±2.32% 61 Uint8Array#concat 1,255,674 ops/sec ±8.65% 52 ✓ BrowserBuffer#copy(16000) 1,105,312 ops/sec ±1.16% 63 Uint8Array#copy(16000) 1,615,911 ops/sec ±0.55% 66 ✓ BrowserBuffer#copy(16) 16,357,599 ops/sec ±0.73% 68 Uint8Array#copy(16) 31,436,281 ops/sec ±1.05% 68 ✓ BrowserBuffer#new(16000) 52,995 ops/sec ±6.01% 35 Uint8Array#new(16000) 87,686 ops/sec ±5.68% 45 ✓ BrowserBuffer#new(16) 252,031 ops/sec ±1.61% 66 Uint8Array#new(16) 8,477,026 ops/sec ±0.49% 68 ✓ BrowserBuffer#readDoubleBE 99,871 ops/sec ±0.41% 69 DataView#getFloat64 285,663 ops/sec ±0.70% 68 ✓ BrowserBuffer#readFloatBE 115,540 ops/sec ±0.42% 69 DataView#getFloat32 288,722 ops/sec ±0.82% 68 ✓ BrowserBuffer#readUInt32LE 633,926 ops/sec ±1.08% 67 ✓ DataView#getUint32 294,808 ops/sec ±0.79% 64 BrowserBuffer#slice 349,425 ops/sec ±0.46% 69 Uint8Array#subarray 5,965,819 ops/sec ±0.60% 65 ✓ BrowserBuffer#writeFloatBE 59,980 ops/sec ±0.41% 67 DataView#setFloat32 317,634 ops/sec ±0.63% 68 ✓

Safari 8

Method Operations Accuracy Sampled Fastest BrowserBuffer#bracket-notation 10,279,729 ops/sec ±2.25% 56 ✓ Uint8Array#bracket-notation 10,030,767 ops/sec ±2.23% 59 BrowserBuffer#concat 144,138 ops/sec ±1.38% 65 Uint8Array#concat 4,950,764 ops/sec ±1.70% 63 ✓ BrowserBuffer#copy(16000) 1,058,548 ops/sec ±1.51% 64 Uint8Array#copy(16000) 1,409,666 ops/sec ±1.17% 65 ✓ BrowserBuffer#copy(16) 6,282,529 ops/sec ±1.88% 58 Uint8Array#copy(16) 11,907,128 ops/sec ±2.87% 58 ✓ BrowserBuffer#new(16000) 101,663 ops/sec ±3.89% 57 Uint8Array#new(16000) 22,050,818 ops/sec ±6.51% 46 ✓ BrowserBuffer#new(16) 176,072 ops/sec ±2.13% 64 Uint8Array#new(16) 24,385,731 ops/sec ±5.01% 51 ✓ BrowserBuffer#readDoubleBE 41,341 ops/sec ±1.06% 67 DataView#getFloat64 322,280 ops/sec ±0.84% 68 ✓ BrowserBuffer#readFloatBE 46,141 ops/sec ±1.06% 65 DataView#getFloat32 337,025 ops/sec ±0.43% 69 ✓ BrowserBuffer#readUInt32LE 151,551 ops/sec ±1.02% 66 DataView#getUint32 308,278 ops/sec ±0.94% 67 ✓ BrowserBuffer#slice 197,365 ops/sec ±0.95% 66 Uint8Array#subarray 9,558,024 ops/sec ±3.08% 58 ✓ BrowserBuffer#writeFloatBE 17,518 ops/sec ±1.03% 63 DataView#setFloat32 319,751 ops/sec ±0.48% 68 ✓

Node 0.11.14

Method Operations Accuracy Sampled Fastest BrowserBuffer#bracket-notation 10,489,828 ops/sec ±3.25% 90 Uint8Array#bracket-notation 10,534,884 ops/sec ±0.81% 92 ✓ NodeBuffer#bracket-notation 10,389,910 ops/sec ±0.97% 87 BrowserBuffer#concat 487,830 ops/sec ±2.58% 88 Uint8Array#concat 1,814,327 ops/sec ±1.28% 88 ✓ NodeBuffer#concat 1,636,523 ops/sec ±1.88% 73 BrowserBuffer#copy(16000) 1,073,665 ops/sec ±0.77% 90 Uint8Array#copy(16000) 1,348,517 ops/sec ±0.84% 89 ✓ NodeBuffer#copy(16000) 1,289,533 ops/sec ±0.82% 93 BrowserBuffer#copy(16) 12,782,706 ops/sec ±0.74% 85 Uint8Array#copy(16) 14,180,427 ops/sec ±0.93% 92 ✓ NodeBuffer#copy(16) 11,083,134 ops/sec ±1.06% 89 BrowserBuffer#new(16000) 141,678 ops/sec ±3.30% 67 Uint8Array#new(16000) 161,491 ops/sec ±2.96% 60 NodeBuffer#new(16000) 292,699 ops/sec ±3.20% 55 ✓ BrowserBuffer#new(16) 1,655,466 ops/sec ±2.41% 82 Uint8Array#new(16) 14,399,926 ops/sec ±0.91% 94 ✓ NodeBuffer#new(16) 3,894,696 ops/sec ±0.88% 92 BrowserBuffer#readDoubleBE 109,582 ops/sec ±0.75% 93 ✓ DataView#getFloat64 91,235 ops/sec ±0.81% 90 NodeBuffer#readDoubleBE 88,593 ops/sec ±0.96% 81 BrowserBuffer#readFloatBE 139,854 ops/sec ±1.03% 85 ✓ DataView#getFloat32 98,744 ops/sec ±0.80% 89 NodeBuffer#readFloatBE 92,769 ops/sec ±0.94% 93 BrowserBuffer#readUInt32LE 710,861 ops/sec ±0.82% 92 DataView#getUint32 117,893 ops/sec ±0.84% 91 NodeBuffer#readUInt32LE 851,412 ops/sec ±0.72% 93 ✓ BrowserBuffer#slice 1,673,877 ops/sec ±0.73% 94 Uint8Array#subarray 6,919,243 ops/sec ±0.67% 90 ✓ NodeBuffer#slice 4,617,604 ops/sec ±0.79% 93 BrowserBuffer#writeFloatBE 66,011 ops/sec ±0.75% 93 DataView#setFloat32 127,760 ops/sec ±0.72% 93 ✓ NodeBuffer#writeFloatBE 103,352 ops/sec ±0.83% 93

iojs 1.8.1

Method Operations Accuracy Sampled Fastest BrowserBuffer#bracket-notation 10,990,488 ops/sec ±1.11% 91 Uint8Array#bracket-notation 11,268,757 ops/sec ±0.65% 97 NodeBuffer#bracket-notation 11,353,260 ops/sec ±0.83% 94 ✓ BrowserBuffer#concat 378,954 ops/sec ±0.74% 94 Uint8Array#concat 1,358,288 ops/sec ±0.97% 87 NodeBuffer#concat 1,934,050 ops/sec ±1.11% 78 ✓ BrowserBuffer#copy(16000) 894,538 ops/sec ±0.56% 84 Uint8Array#copy(16000) 1,442,656 ops/sec ±0.71% 96 NodeBuffer#copy(16000) 1,457,898 ops/sec ±0.53% 92 ✓ BrowserBuffer#copy(16) 12,870,457 ops/sec ±0.67% 95 Uint8Array#copy(16) 16,643,989 ops/sec ±0.61% 93 ✓ NodeBuffer#copy(16) 14,885,848 ops/sec ±0.74% 94 BrowserBuffer#new(16000) 109,264 ops/sec ±4.21% 63 Uint8Array#new(16000) 138,916 ops/sec ±1.87% 61 NodeBuffer#new(16000) 281,449 ops/sec ±3.58% 51 ✓ BrowserBuffer#new(16) 1,362,935 ops/sec ±0.56% 99 Uint8Array#new(16) 6,193,090 ops/sec ±0.64% 95 ✓ NodeBuffer#new(16) 4,745,425 ops/sec ±1.56% 90 BrowserBuffer#readDoubleBE 118,127 ops/sec ±0.59% 93 ✓ DataView#getFloat64 107,332 ops/sec ±0.65% 91 NodeBuffer#readDoubleBE 116,274 ops/sec ±0.94% 95 BrowserBuffer#readFloatBE 150,326 ops/sec ±0.58% 95 ✓ DataView#getFloat32 110,541 ops/sec ±0.57% 98 NodeBuffer#readFloatBE 121,599 ops/sec ±0.60% 87 BrowserBuffer#readUInt32LE 814,147 ops/sec ±0.62% 93 DataView#getUint32 137,592 ops/sec ±0.64% 90 NodeBuffer#readUInt32LE 931,650 ops/sec ±0.71% 96 ✓ BrowserBuffer#slice 878,590 ops/sec ±0.68% 93 Uint8Array#subarray 2,843,308 ops/sec ±1.02% 90 NodeBuffer#slice 4,998,316 ops/sec ±0.68% 90 ✓ BrowserBuffer#writeFloatBE 65,927 ops/sec ±0.74% 93 DataView#setFloat32 139,823 ops/sec ±0.97% 89 ✓ NodeBuffer#writeFloatBE 135,763 ops/sec ±0.65% 96

Testing the project

First, install the project:

npm install

Then, to run tests in Node.js, run:

npm run test -node

To test locally in a browser, you can run:

npm run test -browser-es5-local npm run test -browser-es6-local

This will print out a URL that you can then open in a browser to run the tests, using airtap.

To run automated browser tests using Saucelabs, ensure that your SAUCE_USERNAME and SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY environment variables are set, then run:

npm test

This is what's run in Travis, to check against various browsers. The list of browsers is kept in the bin/airtap-es5.yml and bin/airtap-es6.yml files.

JavaScript Standard Style

This module uses JavaScript Standard Style.

To test that the code conforms to the style, npm install and run:

credit

This was originally forked from buffer-browserify.

Security Policies and Procedures

The buffer team and community take all security bugs in buffer seriously. Please see our security policies and procedures document to learn how to report issues.

license

MIT. Copyright (C) Feross Aboukhadijeh, and other contributors. Originally forked from an MIT-licensed module by Romain Beauxis.