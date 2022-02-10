openbase logo
cor

@craftjs/core

by Prev Wong
0.2.0-beta.0 (see all)

🚀 A React Framework for building extensible drag and drop page editors

Documentation
4.2K

GitHub Stars

4.6K

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

35

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

React Drag & Drop

2.5/52
100
maksym8171 Rating0 Reviews
9 months ago
Maryam Mosstoufi - December 6, 2020 - 3 Ratings
December 6, 2020

react-dndDrag and Drop for React
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
33
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
2Performant
2Bleeding Edge
react-beautiful-dndBeautiful and accessible drag and drop for lists with React
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
80
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
10Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
react-draggableReact draggable component
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Performant
react-grid-layoutA draggable and resizable grid layout with responsive breakpoints, for React.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
309K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
2Performant
sortablejsReorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
864K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
gridstackBuild interactive dashboards in minutes.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
61K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
