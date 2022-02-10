Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
cor
@craftjs/core
●
by Prev Wong
●
0.2.0-beta.0 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
🚀 A React Framework for building extensible drag and drop page editors
●
Home
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i @craftjs/core
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
4.2K
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Maintenance
Last Commit
6d
ago
Contributors
35
Package
Dependencies
5
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
?
Categories
React Drag & Drop
Reviews
Average Rating
2.5
/5
2
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback
Readme
packages/core/README.md
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
maksym817
●
1 Rating
●
0 Reviews
●
9 months ago
Maryam Mosstoufi
●
North Bethesda, MD
●
3 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
Everything Technology, Design and Business.
December 6, 2020
Alternatives
react-dnd
Drag and Drop for React
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
33
Top Feedback
8
Great Documentation
2
Performant
2
Bleeding Edge
react-beautiful-dnd
Beautiful and accessible drag and drop for lists with React
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
80
Top Feedback
20
Great Documentation
10
Easy to Use
4
Highly Customizable
react-draggable
React draggable component
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
4
Performant
react-grid-layout
A draggable and resizable grid layout with responsive breakpoints, for React.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
309K
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
2
Performant
sortablejs
Reorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
864K
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
gridstack
Build interactive dashboards in minutes.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
61K
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Hard to Use
See 31 Alternatives
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial