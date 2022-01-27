openbase logo
@craco/craco

by gsoft-inc
6.4.3

Create React App Configuration Override, an easy and comprehensible configuration layer for create-react-app

383K

GitHub Stars

5.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

53

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

React Configuration Management

Average Rating

4.8/5
ggolubic
bvego

CRACO

CRACO

NPM Downloads

Create React App Configuration Override is an easy and comprehensible configuration layer for create-react-app.

Get all the benefits of create-react-app and customization without using 'eject' by adding a single configuration (e.g. craco.config.js) file at the root of your application and customize your eslint, babel, postcss configurations and many more.

All you have to do is create your app using create-react-app and customize the configuration file.

Support

  • Create React App (CRA) 4.*
  • Yarn
  • Yarn Workspace
  • NPM
  • Lerna (with or without hoisting)
  • Custom react-scripts version

@timarney for having created react-app-rewired.

License

Copyright © 2020, Groupe Sharegate inc. This code is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. You may obtain a copy of this license at https://github.com/gsoft-inc/gsoft-license/blob/master/LICENSE.

Gabrijel GolubićSplit, Croatia29 Ratings36 Reviews
Web Developer at SeekandHit. Studying computer science.
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Great alternative to CRA. Has everything that CRA has but also extends CRA's configuration without the need for ejecting when you need to add Webpack plugins or something similar. Easy to install with great docs.

Bruno Vego
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 26, 2021
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 26, 2021
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

Great for customising your app built on CRA. Very easy to extend and I can recommend it over react-app-rewired. It feels much easier to use, and it is easy to add new configuration.

Evgeny Zakharov
Front-end developer (React.js)
2 months ago
Front-end developer (React.js)
2 months ago
Thomas Cazade
frontend engineer • blog.totominc.io
January 25, 2021
frontend engineer • blog.totominc.io
January 25, 2021
salmovs
December 9, 2020
December 9, 2020
Performant

