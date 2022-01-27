Create React App Configuration Override is an easy and comprehensible configuration layer for create-react-app.
Get all the benefits of create-react-app and customization without using 'eject' by adding a single configuration (e.g.
craco.config.js) file at the root of your application and customize your eslint, babel, postcss configurations and many more.
All you have to do is create your app using create-react-app and customize the configuration file.
react-scripts version
@timarney for having created react-app-rewired.
Copyright © 2020, Groupe Sharegate inc. This code is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. You may obtain a copy of this license at https://github.com/gsoft-inc/gsoft-license/blob/master/LICENSE.
Great alternative to CRA. Has everything that CRA has but also extends CRA's configuration without the need for ejecting when you need to add Webpack plugins or something similar. Easy to install with great docs.
Great for customising your app built on CRA. Very easy to extend and I can recommend it over react-app-rewired. It feels much easier to use, and it is easy to add new configuration.