@cpsubrian/babel-plugin-module-resolver

A Babel plugin to add a new resolver for your modules when compiling your code using Babel. This plugin allows you to add new "root" directories that contain your modules. It also allows you to setup a custom alias for directories, specific files, or even other npm modules.
This plugin can simplify the require/import paths in your project. For example, instead of using complex relative paths like
../../../../utils/my-utils, you can write
utils/my-utils. It will allow you to work faster since you won't need to calculate how many levels of directory you have to go up before accessing the file.
// Use this:
import MyUtilFn from 'utils/MyUtilFn';
// Instead of that:
import MyUtilFn from '../../../../utils/MyUtilFn';
// And it also work with require calls
// Use this:
const MyUtilFn = require('utils/MyUtilFn');
// Instead of that:
const MyUtilFn = require('../../../../utils/MyUtilFn');
Install the plugin
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-module-resolver
or
yarn add --dev babel-plugin-module-resolver
Specify the plugin in your
.babelrc with the custom root or alias. Here's an example:
{
"plugins": [
["module-resolver", {
"root": ["./src"],
"alias": {
"test": "./test",
"underscore": "lodash"
}
}]
]
}
.babelrc.js version
Specify the plugin in your
.babelrc.js file with the custom root or alias. Here's an example:
const plugins = [
[
require.resolve('babel-plugin-module-resolver'),
{
root: ["./src/"],
alias: {
"test": "./test"
}
}
]
];
Good example: // https://gist.github.com/nodkz/41e189ff22325a27fe6a5ca81df2cb91
babel-plugin-module-resolver can be configured and controlled easily, check the documentation for more details
Are you a plugin author (e.g. IDE integration)? We have documented the exposed functions for use in your plugins!
If you're using ESLint, you should use eslint-plugin-import, and eslint-import-resolver-babel-module to remove falsy unresolved modules. If you want to have warnings when aliased modules are being imported by their relative paths, you can use eslint-plugin-module-resolver.
babel-plugin-module-resolver option.
jsconfig.json (
tsconfig.json for TypeScript), e.g.:
{
"compilerOptions": {
"baseUrl": ".",
"paths": {
"*": ["src/*"],
"test/*": ["test/*"],
"underscore": ["lodash"]
}
}
}
../../../utils/MyUtilFn you can mark
../../../utils as "resources root". This has the problem that your alias also has to be named
utils. The second option is to add
a
webpack.config.js to your project and use it under File->Settings->Languages&Frameworks->JavaScript->Webpack. This will trick webstorm
into resolving the paths and you can use any alias you want e.g.:
var path = require('path');
module.exports = {
resolve: {
extensions: ['.js', '.json', '.vue'],
alias: {
utils: path.resolve(__dirname, '../../../utils/MyUtilFn'),
},
},
};
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.
Are you also using it? Send a PR!