@coyote-logistics-mobile/react-native-background-geolocation

We're moving

Npm package is now @mauron85/react-native-background-geolocation!

Submitting issues

All new issues should follow instructions in ISSUE_TEMPLATE.md. A properly filled issue report will significantly reduce number of follow up questions and decrease issue resolving time. Most issues cannot be resolved without debug logs. Please try to isolate debug lines related to your issue. Instructions for how to prepare debug logs can be found in section Debugging. If you're reporting an app crash, debug logs might not contain all the necessary information about the cause of the crash. In that case, also provide relevant parts of output of adb logcat command.

Issue Hunt

Fund your issues or feature request to drag attraction of developers. Checkout our issue hunt page.

Android background service issues

There are repeatedly reported issues with some android devices not working in the background. Check if your device model is on dontkillmyapp list before you report new issue. For more information check out dontkillmyapp.com.

Another confusing fact about Android services is concept of foreground services. Foreground service in context of Android OS is different thing than background geolocation service of this plugin (they're related thought). Plugin's background geolocation service actually becomes foreground service when app is in the background. Confusing, right? :D

If service wants to continue to run in the background, it must "promote" itself to foreground service . Foreground services must have visible notification, which is the reason, why you can't disable drawer notification.

The notification can only be disabled, when app is running in the foreground, by setting config option startForeground: false (this is the default option), but will always be visible in the background (if service was started).

Recommend you to read https://developer.android.com/about/versions/oreo/background

Description

React Native fork of cordova-plugin-background-geolocation with battery-saving "circular region monitoring" and "stop detection".

This plugin can be used for geolocation when the app is running in the foreground or background.

You can choose from following location providers:

DISTANCE_FILTER_PROVIDER

ACTIVITY_PROVIDER

RAW_PROVIDER

See Which provider should I use? for more information about providers.

Dependencies

Versions of libraries and sdk versions used to compile this plugin can be overriden in android/build.gradle with ext declaration.

When ext is not provided then following defaults will be used:

ext { compileSdkVersion = 28 buildToolsVersion = "28.0.3" targetSdkVersion = 28 minSdkVersion = 16 supportLibVersion = "28.0.0" googlePlayServicesVersion = "11+" }

Compatibility

Due to the rapid changes being made in the React Native ecosystem, this module will support only the latest version of React Native. Older versions will only be supported if they're compatible with this module.

Module React Native 0.1.0 - 0.2.0 0.33 >=0.3.0 >=0.47 >=0.6.0 >=0.60

If you are using an older version of React Native with this module some features may be buggy.

If you are using react-native-maps or another lib that requires Google Play Services such as Exponent.js , then in addition to the instalation steps described here, you must set Google Play Services library version to match the version used by those libraries. (in this case 9.8.0 )

Add following to android/build.gradle

ext { googlePlayServicesVersion = "9.8.0" }

Example Apps

The repository react-native-background-geolocation-example hosts an example app for both iOS and Android platform.

Quick example

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { Alert } from 'react-native' ; import BackgroundGeolocation from '@mauron85/react-native-background-geolocation' ; class BgTracking extends Component { componentDidMount() { BackgroundGeolocation.configure({ desiredAccuracy : BackgroundGeolocation.HIGH_ACCURACY, stationaryRadius : 50 , distanceFilter : 50 , notificationTitle : 'Background tracking' , notificationText : 'enabled' , debug : true , startOnBoot : false , stopOnTerminate : true , locationProvider : BackgroundGeolocation.ACTIVITY_PROVIDER, interval : 10000 , fastestInterval : 5000 , activitiesInterval : 10000 , stopOnStillActivity : false , url : 'http://192.168.81.15:3000/location' , httpHeaders : { 'X-FOO' : 'bar' }, postTemplate : { lat : '@latitude' , lon : '@longitude' , foo : 'bar' } }); BackgroundGeolocation.on( 'location' , (location) => { BackgroundGeolocation.startTask( taskKey => { BackgroundGeolocation.endTask(taskKey); }); }); BackgroundGeolocation.on( 'stationary' , (stationaryLocation) => { Actions.sendLocation(stationaryLocation); }); BackgroundGeolocation.on( 'error' , (error) => { console .log( '[ERROR] BackgroundGeolocation error:' , error); }); BackgroundGeolocation.on( 'start' , () => { console .log( '[INFO] BackgroundGeolocation service has been started' ); }); BackgroundGeolocation.on( 'stop' , () => { console .log( '[INFO] BackgroundGeolocation service has been stopped' ); }); BackgroundGeolocation.on( 'authorization' , (status) => { console .log( '[INFO] BackgroundGeolocation authorization status: ' + status); if (status !== BackgroundGeolocation.AUTHORIZED) { setTimeout( () => Alert.alert( 'App requires location tracking permission' , 'Would you like to open app settings?' , [ { text : 'Yes' , onPress : () => BackgroundGeolocation.showAppSettings() }, { text : 'No' , onPress : () => console .log( 'No Pressed' ), style : 'cancel' } ]), 1000 ); } }); BackgroundGeolocation.on( 'background' , () => { console .log( '[INFO] App is in background' ); }); BackgroundGeolocation.on( 'foreground' , () => { console .log( '[INFO] App is in foreground' ); }); BackgroundGeolocation.on( 'abort_requested' , () => { console .log( '[INFO] Server responded with 285 Updates Not Required' ); }); BackgroundGeolocation.on( 'http_authorization' , () => { console .log( '[INFO] App needs to authorize the http requests' ); }); BackgroundGeolocation.checkStatus( status => { console .log( '[INFO] BackgroundGeolocation service is running' , status.isRunning); console .log( '[INFO] BackgroundGeolocation services enabled' , status.locationServicesEnabled); console .log( '[INFO] BackgroundGeolocation auth status: ' + status.authorization); if (!status.isRunning) { BackgroundGeolocation.start(); } }); } componentWillUnmount() { BackgroundGeolocation.removeAllListeners(); } } export default BgTracking;

Instalation

Installation

Add the package to your project

yarn add @ mauron85 / react - native - background - geolocation

Automatic setup

Since version 0.60 React Native does linking of modules automatically. However it does it only for single module. As plugin depends on additional 'common' module, it is required to link it with:

node ./node_modules/ 85/react- native -background-geolocation/scripts/postlink.js

Manual setup

Android setup

In android/settings.gradle

... include ':@mauron85_react-native-background-geolocation-common' project ( ':@mauron85_react-native-background-geolocation-common' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@mauron85/react-native-background-geolocation/android/common' ) include ':@mauron85_react-native-background-geolocation' project ( ':@mauron85_react-native-background-geolocation' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@mauron85/react-native-background-geolocation/android/lib' ) ...

In android/app/build.gradle

dependencies { ... compile project ( ':@mauron85_react-native-background-geolocation' ) ... }

Register the module (in MainApplication.java )

import com.marianhello.bgloc.react.BackgroundGeolocationPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { ... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new BackgroundGeolocationPackage() ); } ... }

iOS setup

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Add ./node_modules/@mauron85/react-native-background-geolocation/ios/RCTBackgroundGeolocation.xcodeproj In the XCode project navigator, select your project, select the Build Phases tab and in the Link Binary With Libraries section add libRCTBackgroundGeolocation.a Add UIBackgroundModes location to Info.plist Add NSMotionUsageDescription App requires motion tracking to Info.plist (required by ACTIVITY_PROVIDER)

For iOS before version 11:

Add NSLocationAlwaysUsageDescription App requires background tracking to Info.plist

For iOS 11:

Add NSLocationWhenInUseUsageDescription App requires background tracking to Info.plist Add NSLocationAlwaysAndWhenInUseUsageDescription App requires background tracking to Info.plist

API

Parameter Type Platform Description options JSON Object all Configure options

Configure options:

Parameter Type Platform Description Provider* Default locationProvider Number all Set location provider @see PROVIDERS N/A DISTANCE_FILTER_PROVIDER desiredAccuracy Number all Desired accuracy in meters. Possible values [HIGH_ACCURACY, MEDIUM_ACCURACY, LOW_ACCURACY, PASSIVE_ACCURACY]. Accuracy has direct effect on power drain. Lower accuracy = lower power drain. all MEDIUM_ACCURACY stationaryRadius Number all Stationary radius in meters. When stopped, the minimum distance the device must move beyond the stationary location for aggressive background-tracking to engage. DIS 50 debug Boolean all When enabled, the plugin will emit sounds for life-cycle events of background-geolocation! See debugging sounds table. all false distanceFilter Number all The minimum distance (measured in meters) a device must move horizontally before an update event is generated. @see Apple docs. DIS,RAW 500 stopOnTerminate Boolean all Enable this in order to force a stop() when the application terminated (e.g. on iOS, double-tap home button, swipe away the app). all true startOnBoot Boolean Android Start background service on device boot. all false interval Number Android The minimum time interval between location updates in milliseconds. @see Android docs for more information. all 60000 fastestInterval Number Android Fastest rate in milliseconds at which your app can handle location updates. @see Android docs. ACT 120000 activitiesInterval Number Android Rate in milliseconds at which activity recognition occurs. Larger values will result in fewer activity detections while improving battery life. ACT 10000 stopOnStillActivity Boolean Android @deprecated stop location updates, when the STILL activity is detected ACT true notificationsEnabled Boolean Android Enable/disable local notifications when tracking and syncing locations all true startForeground Boolean Android Allow location sync service to run in foreground state. Foreground state also requires a notification to be presented to the user. all false notificationTitle String optional Android Custom notification title in the drawer. (goes with startForeground ) all "Background tracking" notificationText String optional Android Custom notification text in the drawer. (goes with startForeground ) all "ENABLED" notificationIconColor String optional Android The accent color to use for notification. Eg. #4CAF50. (goes with startForeground ) all notificationIconLarge String optional Android The filename of a custom notification icon. @see Android quirks. (goes with startForeground ) all notificationIconSmall String optional Android The filename of a custom notification icon. @see Android quirks. (goes with startForeground ) all activityType String iOS [AutomotiveNavigation, OtherNavigation, Fitness, Other] Presumably, this affects iOS GPS algorithm. @see Apple docs for more information all "OtherNavigation" pauseLocationUpdates Boolean iOS Pauses location updates when app is paused. *@see Apple docs all false saveBatteryOnBackground Boolean iOS Switch to less accurate significant changes and region monitory when in background all false url String all Server url where to send HTTP POST with recorded locations @see HTTP locations posting all syncUrl String all Server url where to send fail to post locations @see HTTP locations posting all syncThreshold Number all Specifies how many previously failed locations will be sent to server at once all 100 httpHeaders Object all Optional HTTP headers sent along in HTTP request all maxLocations Number all Limit maximum number of locations stored into db all 10000 postTemplate Object\|Array all Customization post template @see Custom post template all

* DIS = DISTANCE_FILTER_PROVIDER ACT = ACTIVITY_PROVIDER RAW = RAW_PROVIDER

Partial reconfiguration is possible by later providing a subset of the configuration options:

BackgroundGeolocation .configure ({ debug : true });

In this case new configuration options will be merged with stored configuration options and changes will be applied immediately.

Important: Because configuration options are applied partially, it's not possible to reset option to default value just by omitting it's key name and calling configure method. To reset configuration option to the default value, it's key must be set to null !

// Example: reset postTemplate to default BackgroundGeolocation.configure({ postTemplate: null });

Platform: iOS, Android

Get current configuration. Method will return all configuration options and their values in success callback. Because configure method can be called with subset of the configuration options only, getConfig method can be used to check the actual applied configuration.

BackgroundGeolocation.getConfig( function ( config ) { console .log(config); });

Platform: iOS, Android

Start background geolocation.

Platform: iOS, Android

Stop background geolocation.

Platform: iOS, Android

One time location check to get current location of the device.

Option parameter Type Description timeout Number Maximum time in milliseconds device will wait for location maximumAge Number Maximum age in milliseconds of a possible cached location that is acceptable to return enableHighAccuracy Boolean if true and if the device is able to provide a more accurate position, it will do so

Success callback parameter Type Description location Object location object (@see Location event)

Error callback parameter Type Description code Number Reason of an error occurring when using the geolocating device message String Message describing the details of the error

Error codes:

Value Associated constant Description 1 PERMISSION_DENIED Request failed due missing permissions 2 LOCATION_UNAVAILABLE Internal source of location returned an internal error 3 TIMEOUT Timeout defined by `option.timeout was exceeded

Check status of the service

Success callback parameter Type Description isRunning Boolean true/false (true if service is running) locationServicesEnabled Boolean true/false (true if location services are enabled) authorization Number authorization status

Authorization statuses:

NOT_AUTHORIZED

AUTHORIZED - authorization to run in background and foreground

AUTHORIZED_FOREGROUND iOS only authorization to run in foreground only

Note: In the Android concept of authorization, these represent application permissions.

Platform: Android >= 6, iOS >= 8.0

Show app settings to allow change of app location permissions.

Platform: Android

Show system settings to allow configuration of current location sources.

Platform: iOS, Android

Method will return all stored locations. This method is useful for initial rendering of user location on a map just after application launch.

Success callback parameter Type Description locations Array collection of stored locations

BackgroundGeolocation.getLocations( function ( locations ) { console .log(locations); } );

Platform: iOS, Android

Method will return locations which have not yet been posted to server.

Success callback parameter Type Description locations Array collection of stored locations

Platform: iOS, Android

Delete location with locationId.

Note: You don't need to delete all locations. The plugin manages the number of stored locations automatically and the total count never exceeds the number as defined by option.maxLocations .

Platform: iOS, Android

Delete all stored locations.

Note: Locations are not actually deleted from database to avoid gaps in locationId numbering. Instead locations are marked as deleted. Locations marked as deleted will not appear in output of BackgroundGeolocation.getValidLocations .

Platform: iOS

Normally the plugin will handle switching between BACKGROUND and FOREGROUND mode itself. Calling switchMode you can override plugin behavior and force it to switch into other mode.

In FOREGROUND mode the plugin uses iOS local manager to receive locations and behavior is affected by option.desiredAccuracy and option.distanceFilter .

In BACKGROUND mode plugin uses significant changes and region monitoring to receive locations and uses option.stationaryRadius only.

BackgroundGeolocation .switchMode (BackgroundGeolocation.FOREGROUND_MODE); BackgroundGeolocation .switchMode (BackgroundGeolocation.BACKGROUND_MODE);

Platform: Android, iOS

Force sync of pending locations. Option syncThreshold will be ignored and all pending locations will be immediately posted to syncUrl in single batch.

Platform: Android, iOS

Return all logged events. Useful for plugin debugging.

Parameter Type Description limit Number limits number of returned entries fromId Number return entries after fromId. Useful if you plan to implement infinite log scrolling* minLevel String return log entries above level. Available levels: ["TRACE", "DEBUG", "INFO", "WARN", "ERROR] success Function callback function which will be called with log entries

*Example of infinite log scrolling

Format of log entry:

Parameter Type Description id Number id of log entry as stored in db timestamp Number timestamp in milliseconds since beginning of UNIX epoch level String log level message String log message stackTrace String recorded stacktrace (Android only, on iOS part of message)

Unregister all event listeners for given event. If parameter event is not provided then all event listeners will be removed.

Events

Name Callback param Platform Provider* Description location Location all all on location update stationary Location all DIS,ACT on device entered stationary mode activity Activity Android ACT on activity detection error { code, message } all all on plugin error authorization status all all on user toggle location service start all all geolocation has been started stop all all geolocation has been stopped foreground Android all app entered foreground state (visible) background Android all app entered background state abort_requested all all server responded with "285 Updates Not Required" http_authorization all all server responded with "401 Unauthorized"

Location event

Location parameter Type Description id Number ID of location as stored in DB (or null) provider String gps, network, passive or fused locationProvider Number location provider time Number UTC time of this fix, in milliseconds since January 1, 1970. latitude Number Latitude, in degrees. longitude Number Longitude, in degrees. accuracy Number Estimated accuracy of this location, in meters. speed Number Speed if it is available, in meters/second over ground. altitude Number Altitude if available, in meters above the WGS 84 reference ellipsoid. bearing Number Bearing, in degrees. isFromMockProvider Boolean (android only) True if location was recorded by mock provider mockLocationsEnabled Boolean (android only) True if device has mock locations enabled

Locations parameters isFromMockProvider and mockLocationsEnabled are not posted to url or syncUrl by default. Both can be requested via option postTemplate .

Note: Do not use location id as unique key in your database as ids will be reused when option.maxLocations is reached.

Note: Android currently returns time as type of String (instead of Number) @see issue #9685

Activity event

Activity parameter Type Description confidence Number Percentage indicating the likelihood user is performing this activity. type String "IN_VEHICLE", "ON_BICYCLE", "ON_FOOT", "RUNNING", "STILL", "TILTING", "UNKNOWN", "WALKING"

Event listeners can registered with:

const eventSubscription = BackgroundGeolocation. on ( 'event' , callbackFn);

And unregistered:

eventSubscription .remove ();

Note: Components should unregister all event listeners in componentWillUnmount method, individually, or with removeAllListeners

HTTP locations posting

All locations updates are recorded in the local db at all times. When the App is in foreground or background, in addition to storing location in local db, the location callback function is triggered. The number of locations stored in db is limited by option.maxLocations and never exceeds this number. Instead, old locations are replaced by new ones.

When option.url is defined, each location is also immediately posted to url defined by option.url . If the post is successful, the location is marked as deleted in local db.

When option.syncUrl is defined, all locations that fail to post will be coalesced and sent in some time later in a single batch. Batch sync takes place only when the number of failed-to-post locations reaches option.syncTreshold . Locations are sent only in single batch when the number of locations reaches option.syncTreshold . (No individual locations will be sent)

The request body of posted locations is always an array, even when only one location is sent.

Warning: option.maxLocations has to be larger than option.syncThreshold . It's recommended to be 2x larger. In any other case the location syncing might not work properly.

Custom post template

With option.postTemplate it is possible to specify which location properties should be posted to option.url or option.syncUrl . This can be useful to reduce the number of bytes sent "over the "wire".

All wanted location properties have to be prefixed with @ . For all available properties check Location event.

Two forms are supported:

jsonObject

BackgroundGeolocation .configure ({ postTemplate : { lat : '@latitude' , lon : '@longitude' , foo : 'bar' } });

jsonArray

BackgroundGeolocation .configure ({ postTemplate : [ '@latitude' , '@longitude' , 'foo' , 'bar' ] });

Note: Keep in mind that all locations (even a single one) will be sent as an array of object(s), when postTemplate is jsonObject and array of array(s) for jsonArray !

Android Headless Task (Experimental)

A special task that gets executed when the app is terminated, but the plugin was configured to continue running in the background (option stopOnTerminate: false ). In this scenario the Activity was killed by the system and all registered event listeners will not be triggered until the app is relaunched.

Note: Prefer configuration options url and syncUrl over headless task. Use it sparingly!

Task event

Parameter Type Description event.name String Name of the event [ "location", "stationary", "activity" ] event.params Object Event parameters. @see Events

Keep in mind that the callback function lives in an isolated scope. Variables from a higher scope cannot be referenced!

Following example requires CORS enabled backend server.

Warning: callback function must by async !

BackgroundGeolocation.headlessTask(async (event) => { if (event.name === 'location' || event.name === 'stationary' ) { var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr. open ( 'POST' , 'http://192.168.81.14:3000/headless' ); xhr.setRequestHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'application/json' ); xhr.send( JSON .stringify(event.params)); } });

Important:

After application is launched again (main activity becomes visible), it is important to call start method to rebind all event listeners.

BackgroundGeolocation.checkStatus( ( { isRunning } ) => { if (isRunning) { BackgroundGeolocation.start(); } });

Transforming/filtering locations in native code

In some cases you might want to modify a location before posting, reject a location, or any other logic around incoming locations - in native code. There's an option of doing so with a headless task, but you may want to preserve battery, or do more complex actions that are not available in React.

In those cases you could register a location transform.

Android example:

When the Application is initialized (which also happens before services gets started in the background), write some code like this:

BackgroundGeolocationFacade .setLocationTransform (new LocationTransform() { @Nullable @Override public BackgroundLocation transformLocationBeforeCommit( @NonNull Context context, @NonNull BackgroundLocation location) { location .setLatitude (location.getLatitude() + 0.018 ); return location ; } });

iOS example:

In didFinishLaunchingWithOptions delegate method, write some code like this:

BackgroundGeolocationFacade.locationTransform = ^(MAURLocation * location ) { // Modify the location location .latitude = @( location .latitude.doubleValue + 0.018 ); // Return modified location return location ; // You could return null to reject the location , // or if you did something else with the location and the library should not post or save it. };

Advanced plugin configuration

Change Account Service Name (Android)

Add string resource "account_name" into "android/app/src/main/res/values/strings.xml"

< string name = "account_name" > Sync Locations </ string >

Example of backend server

Background-geolocation-server is a backend server written in nodejs with CORS - Cross-Origin Resource Sharing support. There are instructions how to run it and simulate locations on Android, iOS Simulator and Genymotion.

Debugging

Submit crash log

TODO

Debugging sounds

Event ios android Exit stationary region Calendar event notification sound dialtone beep-beep-beep Geolocation recorded SMS sent sound tt short beep Aggressive geolocation engaged SIRI listening sound Passive geolocation engaged SIRI stop listening sound Acquiring stationary location sound "tick,tick,tick" sound Stationary location acquired sound "bloom" sound long tt beep

NOTE: For iOS in addition, you must manually enable the Audio and Airplay background mode in Background Capabilities to hear these debugging sounds.

Geofencing

Try using react-native-boundary. Let's keep this plugin lightweight as much as possible.

Changelog

See CHANGES.md

See 变更（非官方中文版）