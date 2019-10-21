An EmberJS addon to help identify accessibility violations.

This addon uses the axe-core library to audit your apps.

Compatibility

Ember.js v2.18 or above

Ember CLI v2.13 or above

Node.js v8 or above

Installation

ember install @ coyote - labs / ember - accessibility

Usage

In your application template, include the AccessibilityTester component. For example, < h1 > Welcome to my app! </ h1 > < AccessibilityTester />

In your config/environment.js , provide an ember-accessibility object that has the following fields. isEnabled : Defaults to false . You can set it to environment === 'development' . This addon's code will be stripped unless this is set to true . axe : Allows configuring axe-core. Refer axe-core's documentation. let ENV = { 'ember-accessibility' : { isEnabled : environment === 'development' , axe : { restoreScroll : true } } };

Click on the Check Accessiblity button that appears when you visit the app.

If you want to change the default position of the toggle, pass top and left position values to the AccessibilityTester component. Note: Values are in pixels. For example, < h1 > Welcome to my app! </ h1 > < AccessibilityTester @ top = "25" @ left = "750" />

Fix the errors that are displayed and make your app accessible!

Using in engines

Make sure you add ember-accessibility to the engine's dependencies.

to the engine's dependencies. Add the accessibility-test service to your engine's dependencies in app.js .

Using in test

Import the auditAccessibility() helper from '@coyote-labs/ember-accessibility/test-support/audit'; and then invoke it where needed.

Note: The config passed in config/environment.js will be applied here as well.

Acceptance Tests

import auditAccessibility from '@coyote-labs/ember-accessibility/test-support/audit' ; test( 'Checks accessibility violations' , function ( assert ) { visit( '/' ); assert.notOk( await auditAccessibility()); });

Or, you can pass any selector or element from the visited page.

import auditAccessibility from '@coyote-labs/ember-accessibility/test-support/audit' ; test( 'Checks accessibility violations' , function ( assert ) { visit( '/' ); assert.notOk( await auditAccessibility( '#someID' )); });

Integration / Unit Tests

import auditAccessibility from '@coyote-labs/ember-accessibility/test-support/audit' ; test( 'Checks accessibility violations in component' , function ( assert ) { await render(hbs `<AccessibilityTester />` ); assert.notOk( await auditAccessibility( this .element)); });

How is this different from ember-a11y-testing?

ember-a11y-testing is primarily geared towards testing as of now. While this will most definitely change, we wanted something that will provide contextual and meaningful feedback to developers during the development phase itself.

For example, here is how ember-a11y-testing looks in development currently.

Notice how all the errors are present on the console. This addon on the other hand will make it easier to comprehend those errors.

Another major reason that we wrote this addon is because our tests became extremely slow when using ember-a11y-testing. This is a major pain point when using it on large projects. By doing a11y testing in development and review phases, we were able to avoid that.

