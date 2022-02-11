Coveo UI Kit

Projects

Headless: Stateful middle-layer between UI elements and the Coveo Platform.

Atomic: Coveo's web-component library for building modern search experiences.

Quantic: Coveo's LWC library for building Salesforce search experiences.

Bueno: A simple schema validator.

Auth: Functions to help authenticate with the Coveo platform.

Headless React Samples: Various code samples using Headless inside a React application.

Installation

To install all dependencies and link local packages, run:

npm run setup

To build all projects for production, run:

npm run build

To build a single project for production (for instance, the product-listing package), run:

npm run build -- --filter product-listing

To start a single project in development (for instance, the quantic package), run:

npm start -- --scope @coveo/quantic

To start Atomic & Headless simultaneously in development (recommended), run:

npm run dev

The project uses git hooks with Husky. You can make sure hooks are correctly installed using the npm rebuild command.

