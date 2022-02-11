To install all dependencies and link local packages, run:
npm run setup
To build all projects for production, run:
npm run build
To build a single project for production (for instance, the
product-listing package), run:
npm run build -- --filter product-listing
To start a single project in development (for instance, the
quantic package), run:
npm start -- --scope @coveo/quantic
To start Atomic & Headless simultaneously in development (recommended), run:
npm run dev
The project uses git hooks with Husky. You can make sure hooks are correctly installed using the
npm rebuild command.
The following Visual Studio Code extensions are recommended: