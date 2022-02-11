openbase logo
Readme

Coveo UI Kit

Projects

  • Headless: Stateful middle-layer between UI elements and the Coveo Platform.
  • Atomic: Coveo's web-component library for building modern search experiences.
  • Quantic: Coveo's LWC library for building Salesforce search experiences.
  • Bueno: A simple schema validator.
  • Auth: Functions to help authenticate with the Coveo platform.
  • Headless React Samples: Various code samples using Headless inside a React application.

Installation

To install all dependencies and link local packages, run:

npm run setup

To build all projects for production, run:

npm run build

To build a single project for production (for instance, the product-listing package), run:

npm run build  -- --filter product-listing

To start a single project in development (for instance, the quantic package), run:

npm start -- --scope @coveo/quantic

To start Atomic & Headless simultaneously in development (recommended), run:

npm run dev

The project uses git hooks with Husky. You can make sure hooks are correctly installed using the npm rebuild command.

The following Visual Studio Code extensions are recommended:

