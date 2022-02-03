Covalent: UI Platform based on Angular-Material

Covalent is a reusable UI platform from Teradata for building web applications with common standards and tooling. It is based on Angular and Material Design.

Vision: To build an atomic, reusable component platform for Teradata to consume, while collaborating in an open source model.

Setup

Ensure you have Node 12.20.x+ and NPM 6+ installed.

Install Angular CLI npm i -g @angular/cli

Install Typescript npm i -g typescript

Install Node packages npm ci

Run local build npm run start

Angular Support

Certain covalent version are meant for certain angular versions, and here is the matrix:

Covalent Angular 2.X 8.X 3.X 9.X / 10.X / 11.x 4.X 12.X / 13.X Future / Nightly 13.X

Browser Support

Covalent is built on a CSS Flexbox layout and all layouts and components heavily rely up that support, so the current browsers are supported in order or recommendation:

Current version - 1 for the following:

Chrome Firefox Safari Edge Mobile Chrome Mobile Safari Supported ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ~ ~

~ Indicates limited testing & lower priority