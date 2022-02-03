openbase logo
@covalent/guided-tour

by Teradata
3.1.2-beta.6 (see all)

Teradata UI Platform built on Angular Material

Popularity

Downloads/wk

274

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

92

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Onboarding Tour

Reviews

Readme

Covalent: UI Platform based on Angular-Material

Covalent CI npm npm Join the chat at https://gitter.im/Teradata/covalent

npm

Covalent

Covalent is a reusable UI platform from Teradata for building web applications with common standards and tooling. It is based on Angular and Material Design.

Vision: To build an atomic, reusable component platform for Teradata to consume, while collaborating in an open source model.

Setup

  • Ensure you have Node 12.20.x+ and NPM 6+ installed.
  • Install Angular CLI npm i -g @angular/cli
  • Install Typescript npm i -g typescript
  • Install Node packages npm ci
  • Run local build npm run start

Angular Support

Certain covalent version are meant for certain angular versions, and here is the matrix:

CovalentAngular
2.X8.X
3.X9.X / 10.X / 11.x
4.X12.X / 13.X
Future / Nightly13.X

Browser Support

Covalent is built on a CSS Flexbox layout and all layouts and components heavily rely up that support, so the current browsers are supported in order or recommendation:

Current version - 1 for the following:

ChromeFirefoxSafariEdgeMobile ChromeMobile Safari
Supported~~

~ Indicates limited testing & lower priority

Alternatives

intro.jsLightweight, user-friendly onboarding tour library
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
67K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
22
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant
nut
ngx-ui-tour-core✈️ UI tour for Angular 9+ apps
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
bdc-walkthroughAn Angular Material library for displaying walk-through pop-ups and dialogs using a declarative way.
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
177
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nj
ngx-joyride[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/ngx-joyride.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/ngx-joyride) [![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/tnicola/ngx-joyride.svg?branch=master)](https://travis-ci.org/tnicola/ngx-joyride) [![codecov](https://codecov.io/gh/
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
nj
@boxmeglobal/ngx-joyrideAngular Joyride/Tour library
GitHub Stars
185
Weekly Downloads
10
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-shepherdAn Angular wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
6K
See 19 Alternatives

