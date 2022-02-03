openbase logo
@covalent/echarts

by Teradata
3.1.2-beta.6 (see all)

Teradata UI Platform built on Angular Material

Documentation
495

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

92

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Covalent: UI Platform based on Angular-Material

Covalent CI

npm

Covalent

Covalent is a reusable UI platform from Teradata for building web applications with common standards and tooling. It is based on Angular and Material Design.

Vision: To build an atomic, reusable component platform for Teradata to consume, while collaborating in an open source model.

Setup

  • Ensure you have Node 12.20.x+ and NPM 6+ installed.
  • Install Angular CLI npm i -g @angular/cli
  • Install Typescript npm i -g typescript
  • Install Node packages npm ci
  • Run local build npm run start

Angular Support

Certain covalent version are meant for certain angular versions, and here is the matrix:

CovalentAngular
2.X8.X
3.X9.X / 10.X / 11.x
4.X12.X / 13.X
Future / Nightly13.X

Browser Support

Covalent is built on a CSS Flexbox layout and all layouts and components heavily rely up that support, so the current browsers are supported in order or recommendation:

Current version - 1 for the following:

ChromeFirefoxSafariEdgeMobile ChromeMobile Safari
Supported~~

~ Indicates limited testing & lower priority

