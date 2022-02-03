Covalent is a reusable UI platform from Teradata for building web applications with common standards and tooling. It is based on Angular and Material Design.
Vision: To build an atomic, reusable component platform for Teradata to consume, while collaborating in an open source model.
npm i -g @angular/cli
npm i -g typescript
npm ci
npm run start
Certain covalent version are meant for certain angular versions, and here is the matrix:
|Covalent
|Angular
|2.X
|8.X
|3.X
|9.X / 10.X / 11.x
|4.X
|12.X / 13.X
|Future / Nightly
|13.X
Covalent is built on a CSS Flexbox layout and all layouts and components heavily rely up that support, so the current browsers are supported in order or recommendation:
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Safari
|Edge
|Mobile Chrome
|Mobile Safari
|Supported
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|~
|~
~ Indicates limited testing & lower priority