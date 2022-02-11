CosmJS is the Swiss Army knife to power JavaScript based client solutions ranging from Web apps/explorers over browser extensions to server-side clients like faucets/scrapers in the Cosmos ecosystem.
"Cosm" is short for Cosmos and "JS" is short for runs everywhere – we actually develop in TypeScript.
Here is a list of examples using the Stargate package for use with Cosmos SDK 0.41 applications (like gaia 4). Take a look at the wiki page, "What can CosmJS do for me?" and various tests (ex) for more example usage of the packages.
The full API documentation is hosted at cosmos.github.io/cosmjs. This is a bit tricky to navigate and requires basic TypeScript understanding. It is helpful if you have want to look up details for advanced use cases. This documentation is auto-generated based on the current main branch and can occasionally diverge from the latest release.
Documentation on how to use your own custom modules with CosmJS for Stargate chains (Cosmos SDK v0.41) can be found here.
CosmJS is a library that consists of many smaller npm packages within the @cosmjs namespace, a so called monorepo. Here are some of them to get an idea:
|Package
|Description
|Latest
|@cosmjs/stargate
|A client library for the Cosmos SDK 0.40 (cosmoshub-4), 0.41 and 0.42 (Stargate)
|@cosmjs/faucet
|A faucet application for node.js
|@cosmjs/cosmwasm-stargate
|Client for Stargate chains with the CosmWasm module enabled
|@cosmjs/crypto
|Cryptography for blockchain projects, e.g. hashing (SHA-2, Keccak256, Ripemd160), signing (secp256k1, ed25519), HD key derivation (BIPO39, SLIP-0010), KDFs and symmetric encryption for key storage (PBKDF2, Argon2, XChaCha20Poly1305)
|@cosmjs/encoding
|Encoding helpers for blockchain projects
|@cosmjs/math
|Safe integers; decimals for handling financial amounts
We're pretty proud of the modularity and a clean dependency tree in this monorepo. This ensures software quality on our side and lets users pick exactly what they need. Here you see how everything fits together (every item is a npm package; right depends on left):
If this was not enough to scare you away, check out the version including app runtime dependencies: cosmjs-tree-full.png.
Currently the codebase supports the following runtime environments:
Our current JavaScript target standard is ES2018. We use WebAssembly to implement certain cryptographic functions.
We're happy to adjust this list according to users' needs as long as you don't ask for Internet Explorer support. If your environment does not support Wasm, we can work on a solution with swappable implementations.
We maintain a development board, use release milestones and share important updates in the CosmWasm Community Call. For higher level roadmap discussion please reach out to the team.
AuthExtension and
BankExtension as well as
StargateClient.getAccountVerified will fail because the storage keys are
not stable. Unverified queries can be used instead. Those queries are
deprecated now and will be removed in 0.27 (#910).
AuthExtension and all higher level Stargate clients only support
BaseAccounts for all functionality, including getting account numbers and
sequences for transaction signing. This will be implemented for all common
Cosmos SDK account types in the 0.25 series.
The CosmJS development team is happy to get in touch with you for all questions and suggestions.
See HACKING.md.