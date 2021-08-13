openbase logo
@cortex-js/compute-engine

by cortex-js
0.4.2 (see all)

An engine for symbolic manipulation and numeric evaluation of math formulas expressed with MathJSON

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

math live

Cortex Compute Engine

Symbolic manipulation and numeric evaluation of MathJSON expressions

MathJSON is a lightweight data interchange format for mathematical notation, based on JSON.

The Cortex Compute Engine can parse LaTeX to MathJSON, serialize MathJSON to LaTeX, format, simplify and evaluate MathJSON expressions.

Reference documentation and guides at cortexjs.io/compute-engine.

Using Compute Engine

$ npm install --save @cortex-js/compute-engine

import { parse, evaluate } from '@cortex-js/compute-engine';

const expr = parse('2^{11}-1 \\in \\P');

console.log(expr);
// ➔ ["Element", ["Subtract", ["Power", 2, 11] , 1], "PrimeNumber"]

console.log(evaluate(expr));
// ➔ "False"

Support the Project

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

