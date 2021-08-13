MathJSON is a lightweight data interchange format for mathematical notation, based on JSON.
The Cortex Compute Engine can parse LaTeX to MathJSON, serialize MathJSON to LaTeX, format, simplify and evaluate MathJSON expressions.
Reference documentation and guides at cortexjs.io/compute-engine.
$ npm install --save @cortex-js/compute-engine
import { parse, evaluate } from '@cortex-js/compute-engine';
const expr = parse('2^{11}-1 \\in \\P');
console.log(expr);
// ➔ ["Element", ["Subtract", ["Power", 2, 11] , 1], "PrimeNumber"]
console.log(evaluate(expr));
// ➔ "False"
This project is licensed under the MIT License.