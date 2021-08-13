Cortex Compute Engine

Symbolic manipulation and numeric evaluation of MathJSON expressions

MathJSON is a lightweight data interchange format for mathematical notation, based on JSON.

The Cortex Compute Engine can parse LaTeX to MathJSON, serialize MathJSON to LaTeX, format, simplify and evaluate MathJSON expressions.

Reference documentation and guides at cortexjs.io/compute-engine.

Using Compute Engine

$ npm install --save @cortex-js/compute-engine

import { parse, evaluate } from '@cortex-js/compute-engine' ; const expr = parse( '2^{11}-1 \\in \\P' ); console .log(expr); console .log(evaluate(expr));

More

Build instructions

Related Projects

MathJSON A lightweight data interchange format for mathematical notation MathLive (on GitHub) A Web Component for math input. Cortex (on GitHub) A programming language for scientific computing

Support the Project

🌟 Star the GitHub repo (it really helps)

Star the GitHub repo (it really helps) 💬 Join our Gitter community

Join our Gitter community 📨 Drop a line to arno@arno.org

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.