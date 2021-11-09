Provides a simple, extensible framework for creating tools on top of Cornerstone.js. Includes common tool implementations, and leverages DICOM metadata (when available) for advanced functionality.
Building one or two tools on top of Cornerstone.js is not that difficult. However, as the number of tools grow, you begin to encounter difficult problems:
enabled elements
This library solves these problems in a highly pluggable and extensible way.
cornerstone-tools is a light-weight solution for building Tools on top of Cornerstone.js. It's only dependencies are libraries within the Cornerstone family. Instead of trying to "do everything" it aims to be extensible and pluggable to aid in the rapid development of new tools. Ideally, tools created using
cornerstone-tools can be easily shared, allowing for the creation of a broader ecosystem.
Below is a simplified example of creating a tool by extending
cornerstone-tool's
BaseTool class.
import cornerstone from 'cornerstone-core';
import { BaseTool } from 'cornerstone-tools';
import basicLevelingStrategy from '...';
export default class WwwcTool extends BaseTool {
constructor(configuration = {}) {
const defaultConfig = {
name: 'Wwwc',
strategies: { basicLevelingStrategy },
supportedInteractionTypes: ['Mouse', 'Touch'],
configuration: {
orientation: 0,
},
};
const initialConfiguration = Object.assign(defaultConfig, configuration);
super(initialConfiguration);
}
mouseDragCallback(evt) {
this.applyActiveStrategy(evt);
cornerstone.setViewport(evt.detail.element, evt.detail.viewport);
}
touchDragCallback(evt) {
evt.stopImmediatePropagation();
this.applyActiveStrategy(evt);
cornerstone.setViewport(evt.detail.element, evt.detail.viewport);
}
}
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed as one of your project's
dependencies:
// To install the newest version
npm install --save cornerstone-tools
// To install the legacy version (2.4.x branch)
npm install --save cornerstone-tools@2
This library has
peerDependencies listings for:
hammerjs - Better touch support
cornerstone-core
cornerstone-math - Simplifies and provides shared complex tool math logic
cornerstone-web-image-loader - JPEG/PNG images
cornerstone-wado-image-loader - DICOM images; also parses tags for tool use
If you need to support the
IE11 Browser, you will need to provide polyfills as needed. Our BrowserList target:
"browserslist": [
"> 1%",
"IE 11",
"not dead",
"not IE < 11",
"not op_mini all"
]
Setting up and configuring
cornerstone-tools's depency can be the biggest hurdle to getting started. Be sure to check out our docs for assistance.
The latest major version has just been published. We are still flushing out our examples. If you have anything you would like to see documented, or you want a specific example from version 2 ported, either create an issue or make a pull request ^_^
A huge thanks to tool authors, like @sisobus, for sharing their work with the community!
Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):
Chris Hafey
📖 💻 📝 📢
Erik Ziegler
💻 📖 👀 🚧 🚇 💬
Danny Brown
💻 📖 👀 🚧 🚇 🔌 💬
James Petts
💻 👀 🔌 📖 💬
Steve Pieper
💬 🔧
Rodrigo Antinarelli
💻
Zaid Safadi
💬 💻
Gustavo André Lelis
💻
Kofifus
💻 🔧 🐛
Aloïs Dreyfus
💻
Tim Leslie
💻
diego0020
💻
Evren Ozkan
💻
Salvador Daniel Pelayo
💻
Juan Narvaez
💻
Mike
📖 💻 ⚠️
Sangkeun Kim
💻 💬
Victor Saase
🤔
Michael Wasser
📖
Amandeep Singh
🖋
Madison Dickson
📖
Kevin Lee Drum
💻
Makarand Bauskar
💻
Biharck Araujo
💡 📖
Devon Bernard
📖
Karl-Heinrich
🐛 💻 ⚠️
counterxing
🐛 💻
Jorge Lopes
💬
Gabriel Garrido
💻
ASVBPREAUBV
📖
frolic06
💻
codepage949
💻
Asherah Connor
💻
Ikko Ashimine
🐛
Bill Wallace
💻 📖
Bruno Alves de Faria
🐛 💻 🖋 📖 🔌 👀 ⚠️ 🔧 📓
Igor Octaviano
💻 📖 🚧 👀 📓
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.
Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.
Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.
For questions related to using the library, please visit our support community, or file an issue on GitHub.
MIT