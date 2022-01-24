Vue.js Components Library built on top of Bootstrap 5 and TypeScript.
Several quick start options are available:
git clone https://github.com/coreui/coreui-vue.git
npm install @coreui/vue
yarn add @coreui/vue
Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.
Vue components are styled using
@coreui/coreui CSS library, but you can use them also with bootstrap CSS library. That is possible because
@coreui/coreui library is compatible with bootstrap, it just extends its functionalities. The only exception are custom CoreUI components, which don't exist in the Bootstrap ecosystem.
yarn add @coreui/coreui
or
npm install @coreui/coreui --save
import '@coreui/coreui/dist/css/coreui.min.css'
yarn add bootstrap
or
npm install bootstrap
import "bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css";
Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.
The documentation for the CoreUI & CoreUI PRO is hosted at our website CoreUI for Vue
yarn install or
npm install to install the Node.js dependencies.
yarn bootstrap or
npm run bootstrap to link local packages together and install remaining package dependencies.
yarn docs:dev or
npm run docs:dev (or a specific npm script) to rebuild distributed CSS and JavaScript files, as well as our docs assets.
http://localhost:8000/ in your browser, and voilà.
Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.
Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.
Stay up to date on the development of CoreUI and reach out to the community with these helpful resources.
You can also follow @core_ui on Twitter.
For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, CoreUI is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.
See the Releases section of our project for changelogs for each release version.
Łukasz Holeczek
Andrzej Kopański
The CoreUI Team
Copyright 2021 creativeLabs Łukasz Holeczek. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.