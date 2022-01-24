openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@coreui/vue

by coreui
4.1.1 (see all)

Bootstrap 5 based Vue 3 components and directives. CoreUI for Vue.js replaces and extends the Bootstrap 5 javascript. Components have been built from scratch as true Vue 3 components.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18.4K

GitHub Stars

437

Maintenance

Last Commit

23d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Component Library

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

CoreUI logo

CoreUI for Vue.js

Vue.js Components Library built on top of Bootstrap 5 and TypeScript.
Explore CoreUI for Vue.js docs »

Report bug · Request feature · Blog

Table of contents

Quick start

Instalation

Several quick start options are available:

  • Download the latest release
  • Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/coreui/coreui-vue.git
  • Install with npm: npm install @coreui/vue
  • Install with yarn: yarn add @coreui/vue

Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.

Stylesheets

Vue components are styled using @coreui/coreui CSS library, but you can use them also with bootstrap CSS library. That is possible because @coreui/coreui library is compatible with bootstrap, it just extends its functionalities. The only exception are custom CoreUI components, which don't exist in the Bootstrap ecosystem.

CoreUI CSS files

Installation
yarn add @coreui/coreui

or

npm install @coreui/coreui --save
Basic usage
import '@coreui/coreui/dist/css/coreui.min.css'

Bootstrap CSS files

Installation
yarn add bootstrap

or

npm install bootstrap
Basic usage
import "bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css";

Status

Build Status npm version peerDependencies Status devDependency Status Coverage Status

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

Documentation

The documentation for the CoreUI & CoreUI PRO is hosted at our website CoreUI for Vue

Running documentation locally

  1. Run yarn install or npm install to install the Node.js dependencies.
  2. Run yarn bootstrap or npm run bootstrap to link local packages together and install remaining package dependencies.
  3. From the root directory, run yarn docs:dev or npm run docs:dev (or a specific npm script) to rebuild distributed CSS and JavaScript files, as well as our docs assets.
  4. Open http://localhost:8000/ in your browser, and voilà.

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.

Community

Stay up to date on the development of CoreUI and reach out to the community with these helpful resources.

You can also follow @core_ui on Twitter.

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, CoreUI is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

See the Releases section of our project for changelogs for each release version.

Creators

Łukasz Holeczek

Andrzej Kopański

The CoreUI Team

Copyright 2021 creativeLabs Łukasz Holeczek. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use1
Performant2
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
StevenJered1 Rating0 Reviews
November 21, 2020
Rahul Trivedi1 Rating0 Reviews
July 10, 2020
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

Alternatives

quasarQuasar Framework - Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
65K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
63
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
18Performant
vuetify🐉 Material Component Framework for Vue
GitHub Stars
33K
Weekly Downloads
416K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
219
Top Feedback
31Great Documentation
31Easy to Use
16Highly Customizable
primevueNext Generation Vue UI Component Library
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
36K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
quasar-frameworkQuasar Framework - Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
ant-design-vue🌈 An enterprise-class UI components based on Ant Design and Vue. 🐜
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
bootstrap-vueBootstrapVue provides one of the most comprehensive implementations of Bootstrap v4 for Vue.js. With extensive and automated WAI-ARIA accessibility markup.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
346K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
53
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant
See 29 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial