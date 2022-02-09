CoreUI for React.js

React.js Components Library built on top of Bootstrap 5 and TypeScript.

Table of contents

Quick start

Instalation

Several quick start options are available:

Download the latest release

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/coreui/coreui-react.git

Install with npm: npm install @coreui/react

Install with yarn: yarn add @coreui/react

Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.

Stylesheets

React components are styled using @coreui/coreui CSS library, but you can use them also with bootstrap CSS library. That is possible because @coreui/coreui library is compatible with bootstrap, it just extends its functionalities. The only exception are custom CoreUI components, which don't exist in the Bootstrap ecosystem.

CoreUI CSS files

Installation

yarn add @coreui/coreui

or

npm install @coreui/coreui --save

Basic usage

import '@coreui/coreui/dist/css/coreui.min.css'

Bootstrap CSS files

Installation

yarn add bootstrap

or

npm install bootstrap

Basic usage

import "bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" ;

Status

Documentation

The documentation for the CoreUI & CoreUI PRO is hosted at our website CoreUI for React

Running documentation locally

Run yarn install or npm install to install the Node.js dependencies. Run yarn bootstrap or npm run bootstrap to link local packages together and install remaining package dependencies. From the root directory, run yarn docs:dev or npm run docs:dev (or a specific npm script) to rebuild distributed CSS and JavaScript files, as well as our docs assets. Open http://localhost:8000/ in your browser, and voilà.

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, CoreUI is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

See the Releases section of our project for changelogs for each release version.

Creators

Łukasz Holeczek

Andrzej Kopański

The CoreUI Team

Copyright and license

Copyright 2021 creativeLabs Łukasz Holeczek. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.