@coreui/react

by coreui
4.1.0 (see all)

CoreUI React.js UI Components. CoreUI for React.js replaces and extends the Bootstrap javascript. Components have been built from scratch as true React.js hook components, without jQuery and unneeded dependencies.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.8K

GitHub Stars

352

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Component Library

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
siddhupatil45

Top Feedback

2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers
1Abandoned

Readme

CoreUI logo

CoreUI for React.js

React.js Components Library built on top of Bootstrap 5 and TypeScript.
Table of contents

Quick start

Instalation

Several quick start options are available:

  • Download the latest release
  • Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/coreui/coreui-react.git
  • Install with npm: npm install @coreui/react
  • Install with yarn: yarn add @coreui/react

Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.

Stylesheets

React components are styled using @coreui/coreui CSS library, but you can use them also with bootstrap CSS library. That is possible because @coreui/coreui library is compatible with bootstrap, it just extends its functionalities. The only exception are custom CoreUI components, which don't exist in the Bootstrap ecosystem.

CoreUI CSS files

Installation
yarn add @coreui/coreui

or

npm install @coreui/coreui --save
Basic usage
import '@coreui/coreui/dist/css/coreui.min.css'

Bootstrap CSS files

Installation
yarn add bootstrap

or

npm install bootstrap
Basic usage
import "bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css";

Status

Build Status npm version peerDependencies Status devDependency Status Coverage Status

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

Documentation

The documentation for the CoreUI & CoreUI PRO is hosted at our website CoreUI for React

Running documentation locally

  1. Run yarn install or npm install to install the Node.js dependencies.
  2. Run yarn bootstrap or npm run bootstrap to link local packages together and install remaining package dependencies.
  3. From the root directory, run yarn docs:dev or npm run docs:dev (or a specific npm script) to rebuild distributed CSS and JavaScript files, as well as our docs assets.
  4. Open http://localhost:8000/ in your browser, and voilà.

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.

Community

Stay up to date on the development of CoreUI and reach out to the community with these helpful resources.

You can also follow @core_ui on Twitter.

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, CoreUI is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

See the Releases section of our project for changelogs for each release version.

Creators

Łukasz Holeczek

Andrzej Kopański

The CoreUI Team

Copyright 2021 creativeLabs Łukasz Holeczek. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.

100
siddhupatil4523 Ratings28 Reviews
3 months ago
Highly Customizable
Abandoned
Responsive Maintainers

have been using this library for the last 3 years. It helped me a lot to build components using . My application was fully responsive after using this library. Anyone who's a great fan of they can try to use in their application. It has well-maintained documentation, even beginners can understand it.

1
DevenRathod2
ChandanBangalore, India4 Ratings0 Reviews
Technical Director at Trigent Inc
9 months ago
Highly Customizable

