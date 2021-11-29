openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@coreui/coreui-pro

by coreui
4.1.0 (see all)

Open Source UI Kit built on top of Bootstrap 5 and plain JavaScript without any additional libraries like jQuery

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.4K

GitHub Stars

475

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

1,493

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Component Library

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CoreUI logo

CoreUI

Open Source UI Components Library built on top of Bootstrap 5.
Explore CoreUI docs »

Report bug · Request feature · Blog

Table of contents

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

  • Download the latest release
  • Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/coreui/coreui.git
  • Install with npm: npm install @coreui/coreui
  • Install with yarn: yarn add @coreui/coreui
  • Install with Composer: composer require coreui/coreui:4.0.5

Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.

Status

Build Status npm version Packagist Prerelease peerDependencies Status devDependency Status Coverage Status CSS gzip size CSS Brotli size JS gzip size JS Brotli size

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations. You'll see something like this:

coreui/
├── css/
│   ├── coreui-grid.css
│   ├── coreui-grid.css.map
│   ├── coreui-grid.min.css
│   ├── coreui-grid.min.css.map
│   ├── coreui-grid.rtl.css
│   ├── coreui-grid.rtl.css.map
│   ├── coreui-grid.rtl.min.css
│   ├── coreui-grid.rtl.min.css.map
│   ├── coreui-reboot.css
│   ├── coreui-reboot.css.map
│   ├── coreui-reboot.min.css
│   ├── coreui-reboot.min.css.map
│   ├── coreui-reboot.rtl.css
│   ├── coreui-reboot.rtl.css.map
│   ├── coreui-reboot.rtl.min.css
│   ├── coreui-reboot.rtl.min.css.map
│   ├── coreui-utilities.css
│   ├── coreui-utilities.css.map
│   ├── coreui-utilities.min.css
│   ├── coreui-utilities.min.css.map
│   ├── coreui-utilities.rtl.css
│   ├── coreui-utilities.rtl.css.map
│   ├── coreui-utilities.rtl.min.css
│   ├── coreui-utilities.rtl.min.css.map
│   ├── coreui.css
│   ├── coreui.css.map
│   ├── coreui.min.css
│   ├── coreui.min.css.map
│   ├── coreui.rtl.css
│   ├── coreui.rtl.css.map
│   ├── coreui.rtl.min.css
│   └── coreui.rtl.min.css.map
└── js/
    ├── coreui.bundle.js
    ├── coreui.bundle.js.map
    ├── coreui.bundle.min.js
    ├── coreui.bundle.min.js.map
    ├── coreui.esm.js
    ├── coreui.esm.js.map
    ├── coreui.esm.min.js
    ├── coreui.esm.min.js.map
    ├── coreui.js
    ├── coreui.js.map
    ├── coreui.min.js
    └── coreui.min.js.map

We provide compiled CSS and JS (coreui.*), as well as compiled and minified CSS and JS (coreui.min.*). source maps (coreui.*.map) are available for use with certain browsers' developer tools. Bundled JS files (coreui.bundle.js and minified coreui.bundle.min.js) include Popper.

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

Documentation

The documentation for the CoreUI & CoreUI PRO is hosted at our website CoreUI

Running documentation locally

  1. Run npm install to install the Node.js dependencies, including Hugo (the site builder).
  2. Run npm run test (or a specific npm script) to rebuild distributed CSS and JavaScript files, as well as our docs assets.
  3. From the root /coreui directory, run npm run docs-serve in the command line.
  4. Open http://localhost:9001/ in your browser, and voilà.

Learn more about using Hugo by reading its documentation.

Documentation for previous releases

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.

Community

Stay up to date on the development of CoreUI and reach out to the community with these helpful resources.

You can also follow @core_ui on Twitter.

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, CoreUI is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

See the Releases section of our project for changelogs for each release version.

Creators

Łukasz Holeczek

Andrzej Kopański

Thanks

CoreUI is designed as the extension of Bootstrap. Special thanks for Bootstrap team and Bootstrap's contributors.

Copyright 2021 creativeLabs Łukasz Holeczek. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

admin-lteAdminLTE - Free admin dashboard template based on Bootstrap 4
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
105
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
6Highly Customizable
3Great Documentation
carbon-componentsA design system built by IBM
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
124K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
gojsJavaScript diagramming library for interactive flowcharts, org charts, design tools, planning tools, visual languages.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
38K
@syncfusion/ej2Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
8K
jf
jqwidgets-frameworkAngular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6K
See 6 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial