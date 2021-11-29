CoreUI

Open Source UI Components Library built on top of Bootstrap 5.

Table of contents

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

Download the latest release

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/coreui/coreui.git

Install with npm: npm install @coreui/coreui

Install with yarn: yarn add @coreui/coreui

Install with Composer: composer require coreui/coreui:4.0.5

Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.

Status

What's included

Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations. You'll see something like this:

coreui/ ├── css/ │ ├── coreui-grid.css │ ├── coreui-grid.css.map │ ├── coreui-grid.min.css │ ├── coreui-grid.min.css.map │ ├── coreui-grid.rtl.css │ ├── coreui-grid.rtl.css.map │ ├── coreui-grid.rtl.min.css │ ├── coreui-grid.rtl.min.css.map │ ├── coreui-reboot.css │ ├── coreui-reboot.css.map │ ├── coreui-reboot.min.css │ ├── coreui-reboot.min.css.map │ ├── coreui-reboot.rtl.css │ ├── coreui-reboot.rtl.css.map │ ├── coreui-reboot.rtl.min.css │ ├── coreui-reboot.rtl.min.css.map │ ├── coreui-utilities.css │ ├── coreui-utilities.css.map │ ├── coreui-utilities.min.css │ ├── coreui-utilities.min.css.map │ ├── coreui-utilities.rtl.css │ ├── coreui-utilities.rtl.css.map │ ├── coreui-utilities.rtl.min.css │ ├── coreui-utilities.rtl.min.css.map │ ├── coreui.css │ ├── coreui.css.map │ ├── coreui.min.css │ ├── coreui.min.css.map │ ├── coreui.rtl.css │ ├── coreui.rtl.css.map │ ├── coreui.rtl.min.css │ └── coreui.rtl.min.css.map └── js/ ├── coreui.bundle.js ├── coreui.bundle.js.map ├── coreui.bundle.min.js ├── coreui.bundle.min.js.map ├── coreui.esm.js ├── coreui.esm.js.map ├── coreui.esm.min.js ├── coreui.esm.min.js.map ├── coreui.js ├── coreui.js.map ├── coreui.min.js └── coreui.min.js.map

We provide compiled CSS and JS ( coreui.* ), as well as compiled and minified CSS and JS ( coreui.min.* ). source maps ( coreui.*.map ) are available for use with certain browsers' developer tools. Bundled JS files ( coreui.bundle.js and minified coreui.bundle.min.js ) include Popper.

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

Documentation

The documentation for the CoreUI & CoreUI PRO is hosted at our website CoreUI

Running documentation locally

Run npm install to install the Node.js dependencies, including Hugo (the site builder). Run npm run test (or a specific npm script) to rebuild distributed CSS and JavaScript files, as well as our docs assets. From the root /coreui directory, run npm run docs-serve in the command line. Open http://localhost:9001/ in your browser, and voilà.

Learn more about using Hugo by reading its documentation.

Documentation for previous releases

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.

Community

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, CoreUI is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

See the Releases section of our project for changelogs for each release version.

Creators

Łukasz Holeczek

Andrzej Kopański

Thanks

CoreUI is designed as the extension of Bootstrap. Special thanks for Bootstrap team and Bootstrap's contributors.

Copyright and license

Copyright 2021 creativeLabs Łukasz Holeczek. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.