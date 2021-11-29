Open Source UI Components Library built on top of Bootstrap 5.
Several quick start options are available:
git clone https://github.com/coreui/coreui.git
npm install @coreui/coreui
yarn add @coreui/coreui
composer require coreui/coreui:4.0.5
Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.
Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations. You'll see something like this:
coreui/
├── css/
│ ├── coreui-grid.css
│ ├── coreui-grid.css.map
│ ├── coreui-grid.min.css
│ ├── coreui-grid.min.css.map
│ ├── coreui-grid.rtl.css
│ ├── coreui-grid.rtl.css.map
│ ├── coreui-grid.rtl.min.css
│ ├── coreui-grid.rtl.min.css.map
│ ├── coreui-reboot.css
│ ├── coreui-reboot.css.map
│ ├── coreui-reboot.min.css
│ ├── coreui-reboot.min.css.map
│ ├── coreui-reboot.rtl.css
│ ├── coreui-reboot.rtl.css.map
│ ├── coreui-reboot.rtl.min.css
│ ├── coreui-reboot.rtl.min.css.map
│ ├── coreui-utilities.css
│ ├── coreui-utilities.css.map
│ ├── coreui-utilities.min.css
│ ├── coreui-utilities.min.css.map
│ ├── coreui-utilities.rtl.css
│ ├── coreui-utilities.rtl.css.map
│ ├── coreui-utilities.rtl.min.css
│ ├── coreui-utilities.rtl.min.css.map
│ ├── coreui.css
│ ├── coreui.css.map
│ ├── coreui.min.css
│ ├── coreui.min.css.map
│ ├── coreui.rtl.css
│ ├── coreui.rtl.css.map
│ ├── coreui.rtl.min.css
│ └── coreui.rtl.min.css.map
└── js/
├── coreui.bundle.js
├── coreui.bundle.js.map
├── coreui.bundle.min.js
├── coreui.bundle.min.js.map
├── coreui.esm.js
├── coreui.esm.js.map
├── coreui.esm.min.js
├── coreui.esm.min.js.map
├── coreui.js
├── coreui.js.map
├── coreui.min.js
└── coreui.min.js.map
We provide compiled CSS and JS (
coreui.*), as well as compiled and minified CSS and JS (
coreui.min.*). source maps (
coreui.*.map) are available for use with certain browsers' developer tools. Bundled JS files (
coreui.bundle.js and minified
coreui.bundle.min.js) include Popper.
Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.
The documentation for the CoreUI & CoreUI PRO is hosted at our website CoreUI
npm install to install the Node.js dependencies, including Hugo (the site builder).
npm run test (or a specific npm script) to rebuild distributed CSS and JavaScript files, as well as our docs assets.
/coreui directory, run
npm run docs-serve in the command line.
http://localhost:9001/ in your browser, and voilà.
Learn more about using Hugo by reading its documentation.
Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.
Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.
Stay up to date on the development of CoreUI and reach out to the community with these helpful resources.
For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, CoreUI is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.
See the Releases section of our project for changelogs for each release version.
Łukasz Holeczek
Andrzej Kopański
CoreUI is designed as the extension of Bootstrap. Special thanks for Bootstrap team and Bootstrap's contributors.
Copyright 2021 creativeLabs Łukasz Holeczek. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.