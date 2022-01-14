CoreUI for Angular

Table of contents

Quick start

Prerequisites

Before you begin, make sure your development environment includes Node.js® and npm package manager.

Angular 13 requires Node.js LTS version ^12.20 , ^14 or ^16 .

To check your version, run node -v in a terminal/console window.

in a terminal/console window. To get Node.js , go to nodejs.org.

Angular CLI

Install the Angular CLI globally using a terminal/console window.

npm install -g @angular/cli

Instalation

Several quick start options are available (pick one):

Download the latest release

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/coreui/coreui-angular.git

Install with npm: npm install @coreui/angular

Install with yarn: yarn add @coreui/angular

Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.

CoreUI CSS files

Installation

npm install @coreui/coreui --save

Basic usage

import '~@coreui/coreui/dist/css/coreui.min.css '

Bootstrap CSS files

Installation (optional)

npm install bootstrap

Status

Templates

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

Documentation

The documentation for the CoreUI & CoreUI PRO is hosted at our website CoreUI for Angular

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.

Versioning

See the Releases section of our project for changelogs for each release version.

