Angular Components Library built on top of Bootstrap 5 and TypeScript.
Explore CoreUI for Angular docs »
Report a bug · Request a feature · Blog
Before you begin, make sure your development environment includes
Node.js® and
npm package manager.
Angular 13 requires
Node.js LTS version
^12.20,
^14 or
^16.
node -v in a terminal/console window.
Node.js, go to nodejs.org.
Install the Angular CLI globally using a terminal/console window.
npm install -g @angular/cli
Several quick start options are available (pick one):
git clone https://github.com/coreui/coreui-angular.git
npm install @coreui/angular
yarn add @coreui/angular
Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.
npm install @coreui/coreui --save
import '~@coreui/coreui/dist/css/coreui.min.css'
npm install bootstrap
Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.
The documentation for the CoreUI & CoreUI PRO is hosted at our website CoreUI for Angular
Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.
Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.
For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, CoreUI is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.
See the Releases section of our project for changelogs for each release version.
Łukasz Holeczek
Andrzej Kopański
The CoreUI Team
