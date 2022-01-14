openbase logo
@coreui/angular

by coreui
2.11.2 (see all)

https://coreui.io/angular/

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.7K

GitHub Stars

153

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Component Library

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CoreUI logo

CoreUI for Angular

(v4 alpha)

Angular Components Library built on top of Bootstrap 5 and TypeScript.
Explore CoreUI for Angular docs »

Report a bug · Request a feature · Blog

Table of contents

Quick start

Prerequisites

Before you begin, make sure your development environment includes Node.js® and npm package manager.

Node.js

Angular 13 requires Node.js LTS version ^12.20, ^14 or ^16.

  • To check your version, run node -v in a terminal/console window.
  • To get Node.js, go to nodejs.org.
Angular CLI

Install the Angular CLI globally using a terminal/console window.

npm install -g @angular/cli

Instalation

Several quick start options are available (pick one):

  • Download the latest release
  • Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/coreui/coreui-angular.git
  • Install with npm: npm install @coreui/angular
  • Install with yarn: yarn add @coreui/angular

Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.

CoreUI CSS files

Installation
npm install @coreui/coreui --save
Basic usage
import '~@coreui/coreui/dist/css/coreui.min.css'

Bootstrap CSS files

Installation (optional)
npm install bootstrap

Status

npm-coreui-angular-next NPM downloads angular

Templates

Bugs and feature requests

Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

Documentation

The documentation for the CoreUI & CoreUI PRO is hosted at our website CoreUI for Angular

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.

Community

Stay up to date on the development of CoreUI and reach out to the community with these helpful resources.

You can also follow @core_ui on Twitter.

Versioning

For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, CoreUI is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

See the Releases section of our project for changelogs for each release version.

Creators

Łukasz Holeczek

Andrzej Kopański

The CoreUI Team

Copyright 2021 creativeLabs Łukasz Holeczek. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.

