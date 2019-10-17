|index
A CLI tool to run multiple npm-scripts in parallel or sequential.
npm run-script command cannot run multiple scripts, so if we want to run multiple scripts, it's redundant a bit. Let's shorten it by glob-like patterns.
npm run clean && npm run build:css && npm run build:js && npm run build:html
npm-run-all clean build:*
& to run multiple command in parallel, but
cmd.exe (
npm run-script uses it by default) does not support the
&. Half of Node.js users are using it on Windows, so the use of
& might block contributions.
npm-run-all --parallel works well on Windows as well.
$ npm install npm-run-all --save-dev
# or
$ yarn add npm-run-all --dev
Node@>=4.
This
npm-run-all package provides 3 CLI commands.
The main command is npm-run-all. We can make complex plans with npm-run-all command.
Both run-s and run-p are shorthand commands. run-s is for sequential, run-p is for parallel. We can make simple plans with those commands.
If a script is invoked with Yarn,
npm-run-all will correctly use Yarn to execute the plan's child scripts.
This
npm-run-all package provides Node API.
Welcome♡
Please use GitHub Issues.
Please use GitHub Pull Requests.
I'm not familiar with English, so I especially thank you for documents' corrections.
Please use GitHub Pull Requests.
There are some npm-scripts to help developments.