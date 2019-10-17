openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nra

@coralproject/npm-run-all

by Toru Nagashima
4.1.5 (see all)

A CLI tool to run multiple npm-scripts in parallel or sequential.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

4.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

indexnpm-run-allrun-srun-pNode API

npm-run-all

npm version Downloads/month Build Status Build status Coverage Status Dependency Status

A CLI tool to run multiple npm-scripts in parallel or sequential.

⤴️ Motivation

  • Simplify. The official npm run-script command cannot run multiple scripts, so if we want to run multiple scripts, it's redundant a bit. Let's shorten it by glob-like patterns.
    Before: npm run clean && npm run build:css && npm run build:js && npm run build:html
    After: npm-run-all clean build:*
  • Cross platform. We sometimes use & to run multiple command in parallel, but cmd.exe (npm run-script uses it by default) does not support the &. Half of Node.js users are using it on Windows, so the use of & might block contributions. npm-run-all --parallel works well on Windows as well.

💿 Installation

$ npm install npm-run-all --save-dev
# or
$ yarn add npm-run-all --dev
  • It requires Node@>=4.

📖 Usage

CLI Commands

This npm-run-all package provides 3 CLI commands.

The main command is npm-run-all. We can make complex plans with npm-run-all command.

Both run-s and run-p are shorthand commands. run-s is for sequential, run-p is for parallel. We can make simple plans with those commands.

Yarn Compatibility

If a script is invoked with Yarn, npm-run-all will correctly use Yarn to execute the plan's child scripts.

Node API

This npm-run-all package provides Node API.

📰 Changelog

🍻 Contributing

Welcome♡

Bug Reports or Feature Requests

Please use GitHub Issues.

Correct Documents

Please use GitHub Pull Requests.

I'm not familiar with English, so I especially thank you for documents' corrections.

Implementing

Please use GitHub Pull Requests.

There are some npm-scripts to help developments.

  • npm test - Run tests and collect coverage.
  • npm run clean - Delete temporary files.
  • npm run lint - Run ESLint.
  • npm run watch - Run tests (not collect coverage) on every file change.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial