@coorpacademy/react-native-video-controls

Controls for the React Native <Video> component at react-native-video. For support with RN 0.45 or lower use version 1.3.1 or lower.

Features

This package contains a simple set of GUI controls that work with the react-native-video <Video> component. This includes a back button, volume bar, fullscreen toggle, play/pause toggle, seekbar, title, error handling and timer toggle that can switch between time remaining and current time when tapped.

By default the <VideoPlayer> accepts a navigator property from React's built-in <Navigator> which pops the current scene off the stack when tapped. Alternatively you can provide your own onBack prop to the component to override this functionality. You should also provide your own onEnd prop to the component so it knows what to do when a video ends playback.

By default, tapping the screen anywhere will show the player controls. After 10s the controls disappear. Double tapping will toggle fullscreen.

Installation

Run npm install --save react-native-video react-native-video-controls

Then run react-native link react-native-video

If you're using RN < 39 run npm install --save react-native-video-controls@1.0.1 . Note this version includes react-native-video as a normal dependency instead of a peer-dependency.

Usage

The <VideoPlayer> component follows the API of the <Video> component at react-native-video. It also takes a number of additional props which are outlined in the API section.

For basic operation the <VideoPlayer> component requires a video source and a navigator property. The default back button functionality in the component relies on using the built-in <Navigator> functionality in React Native and pops the current scene off the stack. This can be overridden if desired, see the API for more details.

import VideoPlayer from 'react-native-video-controls' ; < VideoPlayer source = {{uri: ' https: // vjs.zencdn.net / v / oceans.mp4 '}} navigator = {this.props.navigator} /> ;

To play a local file, use require syntax like so:

<VideoPlayer source={ require ( 'path/to/file' )} />

API

The <VideoPlayer> component can take a number of inputs to customize it as needed. They are outlined below:

Props

You can pass any of the props that the <Video /> component at react-native-video takes. Simply add them onto the <VideoPlayer /> and it will pass them through to the <Video /> component.

In addition, the <VideoPlayer /> also takes these props:

Prop Type Default Description toggleResizeModeOnFullscreen Boolean true If true, clicking the fullscreen button will toggle the <Video /> component between cover/contain, set to false if you want to customize fullscreen behaviour controlAnimationTiming Integer 500 The amountof time (in milliseconds) to animate the controls in and out. doubleTapTime Integer 130 Tapping twice within this amount of time in milliseconds is considered a double tap. Single taps will not be actioned until this time has expired. controlTimeout Integer 15000 Hide controls after X amount of time in milliseconds scrubbing Integer 0 If > 0, enable live scrubbing when moving the seek bar. The provided value is the minimum time step of the scrubbing in milliseconds. showOnStart Boolean true Show or hide the controls on first render videoStyle StyleSheet null React Native StyleSheet object that is appended to the <Video> component navigator Navigator null When using the default React Native navigator and do not override the onBack function, you'll need to pass the navigator to the VideoPlayer for it to function seekColor String(#HEX) '#FFF' Fill/handle colour of the seekbar style StyleSheet null React Native StyleSheet object that is appended to the video's parent <View> tapAnywhereToPause Boolean false If true, single tapping anywhere on the video (other than a control) toggles between playing and paused.

| showTimeRemaining | Boolean | true | If true, show the time remaing, else show the current time in the Player. <View>

| showHours | Boolean | false | If true, convert time to hours in the Player <View>

Events

These are various events that you can hook into and fire functions on in the component:

Callback Description onEnterFullscreen Fired when the video enters fullscreen after the fullscreen button is pressed onExitFullscreen Fired when the video exits fullscreen after the fullscreen button is pressed onHideControls Fired when the controls disappear onShowControls Fired when the controls appear onError Fired when an error is encountered when loading the video onPause Fired when the video is paused after the play/pause button is pressed onPlay Fired when the video begins playing after the play/pause button is pressed onBack Function fired when back button is pressed, override if using custom navigation onEnd Fired when the video is complete

Controls

These are the various controls that you can turn on/off as needed. All of these props default to false, override them to disable any controls