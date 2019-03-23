@coorpacademy/react-native-deck-swiper

Installation

npm install react- native -deck-swiper --save

Overview

Rotation animation

Rotation animation Opacity animation

Opacity animation Zoom animation

Zoom animation Overlay labels

Overlay labels Show next card while swiping

Show next card while swiping Swipe event callbacks

Swipe event callbacks Trigger swipe animations programmatically

Trigger swipe animations programmatically Jump to a card index

Jump to a card index Swipe to previous card

Swipe to previous card Underlaying cards offset

Underlaying cards offset Never-ending, animated deck when infinite property is true

Never-ending, animated deck when infinite property is true Swipe back to previous card with a custom animation

Preview

Props

Card props

Props type description required default cards array array of data for the cards to be rendered required renderCard func(cardData, cardIndex) function to render the card based on the data required keyExtractor func(cardData) function to get the card's react key null cardIndex number cardIndex to start with 0 infinite bool keep swiping indefinitely false horizontalSwipe bool enable/disable horizontal swiping true verticalSwipe bool enable/disable vertical swiping true showSecondCard bool enable/disable second card while swiping true stackSize number number of underlaying cards to show (showSecondCard must be enabled) 0

Event callbacks

Props type description default onSwipedAll func function to be called when all cards have been swiped onSwiped func function to be called when a card is swiped. it receives the swiped card index onSwipedAborted func function to be called when a card is released before reaching the threshold onSwipedLeft func function to be called when a card is swiped left. it receives the swiped card index onSwipedRight func function to be called when a card is swiped right. it receives the swiped card index onSwipedTop func function to be called when a card is swiped top. it receives the swiped card index onSwipedBottom func function to be called when a card is swiped bottom. it receives the swiped card index onSwiping func function to be called when a card is being moved. it receives X and Y positions dragStart func function to be called when drag start dragEnd func function to be called when drag end onTapCard func function to be called when tapping a card. it receives the tapped card index onTapCardDeadZone number maximum amount of movement before a tap is no longer recognized as a tap 5

Swipe animation props

Props type description default verticalThreshold number vertical swipe threshold height / 5 horizontalThreshold number horizontal swipe threshold width / 4 swipeAnimationDuration number duration of the swipe animation 350 disableBottomSwipe bool disable bottom swipe false disableLeftSwipe bool disable left swipe false disableRightSwipe bool disable right swipe false disableTopSwipe bool disable top swipe false

Stack props

Props type description default stackSeparation number vertical separation between underlaying cards 10 stackScale number percentage to reduce the size of each underlaying card 3 stackAnimationFriction number spring animation friction (bounciness) 7 stackAnimationTension number spring animation tension (speed) 40

Rotation animation props

Props type description default inputRotationRange array x values range for the rotation output [-width / 2, 0, width / 2] outputRotationRange array rotation values for the x values in inputRotationRange ["-10deg", "0deg", "10deg"]

Opacity animation props

Props type description default animateCardOpacity bool animate card opacity false inputCardOpacityRangeX array pan x card opacity input range [-width / 2, -width / 3, 0, width / 3, width / 2] outputCardOpacityRangeX array opacity values for the values in inputCardOpacityRangeX [0.8, 1, 1, 1, 0.8] inputCardOpacityRangeY array pan y card opacity input range [-height / 2, -height / 3, 0, height / 3, height / 2] outputCardOpacityRangeY array opacity values for the values in inputCardOpacityRangeY [0.8, 1, 1, 1, 0.8] animateOverlayLabelsOpacity bool animate card overlay labels opacity false inputOverlayLabelsOpacityRangeX array pan x overlay labels opacity input range [-width / 3, -width / 4, 0, width / 4, width / 3] outputOverlayLabelsOpacityRangeX array opacity values for the values in inputOverlayLabelsOpacityRangeX [1, 0, 0, 0, 1] inputOverlayLabelsOpacityRangeY array pan x overlay labels opacity input range [-height / 4, -height / 5, 0, height / 5, height / 4] outputOverlayLabelsOpacityRangeY array opacity values for the values in inputOverlayLabelsOpacityRangeY [1, 0, 0, 0, 1] overlayOpacityVerticalThreshold number vertical threshold for overlay label height / 5 overlayOpacityHorizontalThreshold number horizontal threshold for overlay label width / 4

2 steps of inputOverlayLabelsOpacityRangeX and inputOverlayLabelsOpacityRangeY should match horizontalThreshold and verticalThreshold, respectively.

Swipe overlay labels

Props type description default overlayLabels object swipe labels title and style null, see below for format overlayLabelStyle object swipe labels style null, see below for format overlayLabelWrapperStyle object overlay label wrapper style see below for default

overlayLabelStyle

{ fontSize : 45 , fontWeight : 'bold' , borderRadius : 10 , padding : 10 , overflow : 'hidden' }

overlayLabelWrapperStyle default props:

{ position : 'absolute' , backgroundColor : 'transparent' , zIndex : 2 , flex : 1 , width : '100%' , height : '100%' }

overlayLabels default props :

{ bottom : { element : < Text > BLEAH </ Text > title: 'BLEAH' , style : { label : { backgroundColor : 'black' , borderColor : 'black' , color : 'white' , borderWidth : 1 }, wrapper : { flexDirection : 'column' , alignItems : 'center' , justifyContent : 'center' } } }, left : { element : < Text > NOPE </ Text > title: 'NOPE' , style : { label : { backgroundColor : 'black' , borderColor : 'black' , color : 'white' , borderWidth : 1 }, wrapper : { flexDirection : 'column' , alignItems : 'flex-end' , justifyContent : 'flex-start' , marginTop : 30 , marginLeft : -30 } } }, right : { element : < Text > LIKE </ Text > title: 'LIKE' , style : { label : { backgroundColor : 'black' , borderColor : 'black' , color : 'white' , borderWidth : 1 }, wrapper : { flexDirection : 'column' , alignItems : 'flex-start' , justifyContent : 'flex-start' , marginTop : 30 , marginLeft : 30 } } }, top : { element : < Text > SUPER </ Text > title: 'SUPER LIKE' , style : { label : { backgroundColor : 'black' , borderColor : 'black' , color : 'white' , borderWidth : 1 }, wrapper : { flexDirection : 'column' , alignItems : 'center' , justifyContent : 'center' } } } }

Swipe back to previous card props

Make sure you set showSecondCard={false} for smoother and proper transitions while going back to previous card.

Props type description default goBackToPreviousCardOnSwipeLeft bool previous card is rendered on left swipe false goBackToPreviousCardOnSwipeRight bool previous card is rendered on right swipe false goBackToPreviousCardOnSwipeTop bool previous card is rendered on top swipe false goBackToPreviousCardOnSwipeBottom bool previous card is rendered on bottom swipe false

Style props

Props type description default backgroundColor string background color for the view containing the cards '#4FD0E9' marginTop number marginTop for the swiper container 0 marginBottom number marginBottom for the swiper container 0 cardVerticalMargin number card vertical margin 60 cardHorizontalMargin number card horizontal margin 20 childrenOnTop bool render children on top or not false cardStyle node override swipable card style {} containerStyle node overrides for the containing style {} pointerEvents string pointerEvents prop for the containing 'auto' useViewOverflow bool use ViewOverflow instead of View for the Swiper component true

Swipe back method info

Method

Name type description swipeBack callback swipe back into deck last swiped card

Props

Props type description default previousCardDefaultPositionX number Animation start position oX when card swipes back into deck -width previousCardDefaultPositionY number Animation start position oY when card swipes back into deck -height stackAnimationFriction number spring animation friction (bounciness) 7 stackAnimationTension number spring animation tension (speed) 40 stackAnimationTension number spring animation tension (speed) 40 swipeBackCard bool renders swipe back card, in order to animate it false

Methods

To trigger imperative animations, you can use a reference to the Swiper component.

Name arguments description swipeLeft mustDecrementCardIndex = false swipe left to the next card swipeRight mustDecrementCardIndex = false swipe right to the next card swipeTop mustDecrementCardIndex = false swipe top to the next card swipeBottom mustDecrementCardIndex = false swipe bottom to the next card jumpToCardIndex cardIndex set the current card index

Usage example

render () { <View style={styles.container}> < Swiper cards = {[ ' DO ', ' MORE ', ' OF ', ' WHAT ', ' MAKES ', ' YOU ', ' HAPPY ']} renderCard = {(card) => { return ( < View style = {styles.card} > < Text style = {styles.text} > {card} </ Text > </ View > ) }} onSwiped={(cardIndex) => {console.log(cardIndex)}} onSwipedAll={() => {console.log('onSwipedAll')}} cardIndex={0} backgroundColor={'#4FD0E9'} stackSize= {3}> < Button onPress = {() => {console.log('oulala')}} title="Press me"> You can press me </ Button > </ Swiper > </ View > }

Demo inside the Example Folder

Stylesheet example

const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , backgroundColor : "#F5FCFF" }, card : { flex : 1 , borderRadius : 4 , borderWidth : 2 , borderColor : "#E8E8E8" , justifyContent : "center" , backgroundColor : "white" }, text : { textAlign : "center" , fontSize : 50 , backgroundColor : "transparent" } });

Updating props on card content? (dynamic card content)

Card properties may change, including on already swiped cards, which would yield no effects to users as the cards would no longer be displayed [based on initial issue].

A possible fix for the situation is setting the cardIndex on the parent component whenever deck re-renders are needed.

const { cardIndex } = this .props; return (<Swiper ref={ swiper => { this .swiper = swiper; }} {...customSwiperProps} cardIndex={cardIndex} />)

Passing along the cardIndex to the swiper will allow external changes on the property, thus triggering a re-render of the deck of cards. All onSwipe callbacks return the cardIndex that can be used to push the updated cardIndex to app state (redux or something else).

By making sure that external changes on the cardIndex match those the swiper performs (increment on swipes, decrement on swipeBack) one can ensure no re-renders occur when not needed.

Development

If you've encountered issues while running the example app located in the Example folder, try the following steps:

If you're using yarn

rm -rf node_modules && rm yarn.lock yarn cache clean yarn react-native run-ios react-native run-android

If you're using npm

rm -rf node_modules && rm package-lock.json npm cache clean --force npm install react-native run-ios react-native run-android

If bundler doesn't automatically start Simply run yarn start or npm start in the Example folder.

Don't forget to bump project and example versions in package.json whenever you submit a PR.