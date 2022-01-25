openbase logo
@coolio/http

by headline-1
3.2.0 (see all)

Coolio: Networking client for web apps

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

326

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Coolio

codecov github workflow status npm version npm downloads npm bundle size

Networking client for Node.js, React Native & browser web apps

  • 📝 Check out documentation on GitBook.
  • 👉 Review latest changes here

Packages

PackageDescription
@coolio/auth-interceptorAuth Interceptor with OAuth2 refresh token support for @coolio/http
@coolio/httpHTTP networking client
@coolio/json-apiJSON API client

