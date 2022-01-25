Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
@coolio/http
●
by headline-1
●
3.2.0 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Coolio: Networking client for web apps
●
Home
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i @coolio/http
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
326
GitHub Stars
16
Maintenance
Last Commit
1mo
ago
Contributors
6
Package
Dependencies
6
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
Yes
?
Categories
Suggest Categories
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Readme
Coolio
Networking client for Node.js, React Native & browser web apps
📝 Check out documentation on
GitBook
.
👉 Review latest changes
here
Packages
Package
Description
@coolio/auth-interceptor
Auth Interceptor with OAuth2 refresh token support for
@coolio/http
@coolio/http
HTTP networking client
@coolio/json-api
JSON API client
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
No alternatives found
Suggest an alternative
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial