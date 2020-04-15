ConvertKit Slate Plugins - obsoleted

Please note that due to underlying changes to the SlateJS editor, this repo may have incompatibilities with the current Slate API. There are no plans to update these to the current version.

A collection of plugins for SlateJS, a customizable framework for building rich text editors.

Plugins

Adds code block editing behaviors to a SlateJS editor.

A convenient way to handle keyboard events in a SlateJS editor.

Adds list editing behaviors to a SlateJS editor.

Other

A library for testing SlateJS editors.

Documentation

Documentation is built using Docz and can be found at https://convertkit-slate-plugins.netlify.com/.

Development

To run Docz locally: