@convertkit/slate-lists

by ConvertKit
0.2.11 (see all)

A collection of plugins for SlateJS, maintained by ConvertKit

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

ConvertKit Slate Plugins - obsoleted

Please note that due to underlying changes to the SlateJS editor, this repo may have incompatibilities with the current Slate API. There are no plans to update these to the current version.

A collection of plugins for SlateJS, a customizable framework for building rich text editors.

Plugins

slate-code

Adds code block editing behaviors to a SlateJS editor.

slate-keymap

A convenient way to handle keyboard events in a SlateJS editor.

slate-lists

Adds list editing behaviors to a SlateJS editor.

Other

slate-testing-library

A library for testing SlateJS editors.

Documentation

Documentation is built using Docz and can be found at https://convertkit-slate-plugins.netlify.com/.

Development

To run Docz locally:

yarn
yarn bootstrap
yarn start

