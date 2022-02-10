Converse is a web based XMPP/Jabber chat client.

You can either use it as a webchat app, or you can integrate it into your own website.

It's 100% client-side JavaScript, HTML and CSS and the only backend required is a modern XMPP server.

Please support this project via Patreon or Liberapay

Demo

Converse is hosted and can be used at https://conversejs.org.

A demo showing anonymous login is available at https://conversejs.org/demo/anonymous.html and a demo which shows how you can embed a single chat room into a page is avialable at https://conversejs.org/demo/embedded.html.

Documentation

The developer/integrator documentation can be found at https://conversejs.org/docs/html.

You'll probably want to begin with the quickstart guide, which shows you how to use the CDN (content delivery network) to quickly get a demo up and running.

Converse modes

Overlay

In overlay mode, Converse appears overlayed chats on top of the website.

Fullpage

In fullpage mode, Converse behaves like a single-page app that covers the whole browser viewport.

Embedded

In embedded mode, Converse can be embedded into an element in the DOM.

Features

Available as overlayed chat boxes or as a fullscreen application. See inverse.chat for the fullscreen version.

Custom status messages

Desktop notifications

A plugin architecture based on pluggable.js

Chat statuses (online, busy, away, offline)

Anonymous logins, see the anonymous login demo

URL Previews (requires server support, for example mod_ogp

Translated into over 30 languages

Supported XMPP Extensions

RFC-7395 XMPP Subprotocol support for WebSocket

XEP-0004 Data Forms

XEP-0030 Service discovery

XEP-0045 Multi-user chat rooms

XEP-0048 Bookmarks

XEP-0050 Ad-Hoc Commands

XEP-0054 VCard-temp

XEP-0059 Result Set Management

XEP-0060 Publish-Subscribe (limited support)

XEP-0066 Out of Band Data

XEP-0077 In-band registration

XEP-0085 Chat State Notifications

XEP-0115 Entity Capabilities

XEP-0124 Bidirectional-streams Over Synchronous HTTP (BOSH)

XEP-0144 Roster item exchange

XEP-0156 Discovering Alternative XMPP Connection Methods

XEP-0163 Personal Eventing Protocol (limited support)

XEP-0184 Message Receipt

XEP-0198 Stream Management

XEP-0199 XMPP Ping

XEP-0203 Delayed Delivery

XEP-0206 XMPP Over BOSH

XEP-0245 The /me Command

XEP-0249 Direct MUC Invitations

XEP-0280 Message Carbons

XEP-0297 Stanza Forwarding (limited support)

XEP-0308 Last Message Correction

XEP-0313 Message Archive Management

XEP-0316 MUC Eventing protocol (limited support)

XEP-0317 Hats (limited support)

XEP-0333 Chat Markers (limited support)

XEP-0352 Client State Indication

XEP-0357 Push Notifications

XEP-0359 Unique and Stable Stanza IDs

XEP-0363 HTTP File Upload

XEP-0372 References

XEP-0382 Spoiler messages

XEP-0384 OMEMO Encryption

XEP-0393 Message styling

XEP-0422 Message Fastening (limited support)

XEP-0424 Message Retractions

XEP-0425 Message Moderation

XEP-0437 Room Activity Indicators

XEP-0453 DOAP Usage in XMPP

XEP-0454 OMEMO Media sharing

Integration into other servers and frameworks

Tests

We use behavior-driven tests written with jasmine.js.

Run make check to execute all the tests.

Licence

Converse.js is released under the Mozilla Public License (MPL).

Attribution

Emoji images are courtesy of Twemoji.

Support

Issues can be logged on the Github issue tracker.

Donations

A heartfelt thanks for everyone who has supported this project over the years. Many people have contributed testing, bugfixes, features and corrections.

We accept donations via Patreon and Liberapay.