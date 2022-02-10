Converse is a web based XMPP/Jabber chat client.
You can either use it as a webchat app, or you can integrate it into your own website.
It's 100% client-side JavaScript, HTML and CSS and the only backend required is a modern XMPP server.
Please support this project via Patreon or Liberapay
Converse is hosted and can be used at https://conversejs.org.
A demo showing anonymous login is available at https://conversejs.org/demo/anonymous.html and a demo which shows how you can embed a single chat room into a page is avialable at https://conversejs.org/demo/embedded.html.
The developer/integrator documentation can be found at https://conversejs.org/docs/html.
You'll probably want to begin with the quickstart guide, which shows you how to use the CDN (content delivery network) to quickly get a demo up and running.
In overlay mode, Converse appears overlayed chats on top of the website.
In fullpage mode, Converse behaves like a single-page app that covers the whole browser viewport.
In embedded mode, Converse can be embedded into an element in the DOM.
We use behavior-driven tests written with jasmine.js.
Run
make check to execute all the tests.
Converse.js is released under the Mozilla Public License (MPL).
Emoji images are courtesy of Twemoji.
Issues can be logged on the Github issue tracker.
A heartfelt thanks for everyone who has supported this project over the years. Many people have contributed testing, bugfixes, features and corrections.
We accept donations via Patreon and Liberapay.