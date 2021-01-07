Conventional Commits Parser

Reference implementation of Conventional Commits specification.

Outputs a tree structure based on the unist specification.

Install

npm i @ conventional - commits / parser

Usage

const {parser} = require ( '@conventional-commits/parser' ) const ast = parser( 'feat(parser): add support for scopes' )

API

Runs conventional commits parser on the string provided.

Returns: Object adhering to unist spec.

Given an object , representing the parsed commit messages in unist format, returns an object useable by the conventional-changelog ecosystem of libraries.

The Grammar

The parser is based on the following grammar. An effort is made to keep this in sync with the written specification on conventionalcommits.org.