Take a nested Javascript object and flatten it, or unflatten an object with delimited keys.
$ npm install flat
Flattens the object - it'll return an object one level deep, regardless of how nested the original object was:
var flatten = require('flat')
flatten({
key1: {
keyA: 'valueI'
},
key2: {
keyB: 'valueII'
},
key3: { a: { b: { c: 2 } } }
})
// {
// 'key1.keyA': 'valueI',
// 'key2.keyB': 'valueII',
// 'key3.a.b.c': 2
// }
Flattening is reversible too, you can call
flatten.unflatten() on an object:
var unflatten = require('flat').unflatten
unflatten({
'three.levels.deep': 42,
'three.levels': {
nested: true
}
})
// {
// three: {
// levels: {
// deep: 42,
// nested: true
// }
// }
// }
Use a custom delimiter for (un)flattening your objects, instead of
..
When enabled, both
flat and
unflatten will preserve arrays and their
contents. This is disabled by default.
var flatten = require('flat')
flatten({
this: [
{ contains: 'arrays' },
{ preserving: {
them: 'for you'
}}
]
}, {
safe: true
})
// {
// 'this': [
// { contains: 'arrays' },
// { preserving: {
// them: 'for you'
// }}
// ]
// }
When enabled, arrays will not be created automatically when calling unflatten, like so:
unflatten({
'hello.you.0': 'ipsum',
'hello.you.1': 'lorem',
'hello.other.world': 'foo'
}, { object: true })
// hello: {
// you: {
// 0: 'ipsum',
// 1: 'lorem',
// },
// other: { world: 'foo' }
// }
When enabled, existing keys in the unflattened object may be overwritten if they cannot hold a newly encountered nested value:
unflatten({
'TRAVIS': 'true',
'TRAVIS.DIR': '/home/travis/build/kvz/environmental'
}, { overwrite: true })
// TRAVIS: {
// DIR: '/home/travis/build/kvz/environmental'
// }
Without
overwrite set to
true, the
TRAVIS key would already have been set to a string, thus could not accept the nested
DIR element.
This only makes sense on ordered arrays, and since we're overwriting data, should be used with care.
Maximum number of nested objects to flatten.
var flatten = require('flat')
flatten({
key1: {
keyA: 'valueI'
},
key2: {
keyB: 'valueII'
},
key3: { a: { b: { c: 2 } } }
}, { maxDepth: 2 })
// {
// 'key1.keyA': 'valueI',
// 'key2.keyB': 'valueII',
// 'key3.a': { b: { c: 2 } }
// }
Transform each part of a flat key before and after flattening.
var flatten = require('flat')
var unflatten = require('flat').unflatten
flatten({
key1: {
keyA: 'valueI'
},
key2: {
keyB: 'valueII'
},
key3: { a: { b: { c: 2 } } }
}, {
transformKey: function(key){
return '__' + key + '__';
}
})
// {
// '__key1__.__keyA__': 'valueI',
// '__key2__.__keyB__': 'valueII',
// '__key3__.__a__.__b__.__c__': 2
// }
unflatten({
'__key1__.__keyA__': 'valueI',
'__key2__.__keyB__': 'valueII',
'__key3__.__a__.__b__.__c__': 2
}, {
transformKey: function(key){
return key.substring(2, key.length - 2)
}
})
// {
// key1: {
// keyA: 'valueI'
// },
// key2: {
// keyB: 'valueII'
// },
// key3: { a: { b: { c: 2 } } }
// }
flat is also available as a command line tool. You can run it with
npx:
npx flat foo.json
Or install the
flat command globally:
npm i -g flat && flat foo.json
Accepts a filename as an argument:
flat foo.json
Also accepts JSON on stdin:
cat foo.json | flat