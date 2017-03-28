Upgrading v1 -> v2
Please note that the event based API has changed. In version 1, you can subscribe to plugin events with
pluginInstance.on(). In version 2, the same functionality is available with
pluginInstance.registerListener(). The following docs are for the latest version.
Collaboration between videographers and clients can be tedious, with emails and phone calls that waste time trying to reference specific frames and areas of the screen. This plugin enables more efficient collaboration from the browser.
This plugin was conceived and developed as a Hack Week project at Contently by Evan Carothers and Jack Pope. Continuing our focus and commitment to multimedia support at Contently, the entire team productized and bulletproofed the plugin as a flexible solution to be used in our product and other open-source use cases.
VideoJS is a popular open-source HTML5 video player library used by 400k+ sites. As of v6, there is an extendable plugin architecture which was used to create this plugin. This plugin is built and tested against VideoJS v7
yarn add @contently/videojs-annotation-comments
OR
npm install @contently/videojs-annotation-comments
// ...videojs & videojs-annotation-comments have been loaded in script tags...
var player = videojs('video-id');
var plugin = player.annotationComments(pluginOptions)
import videojs from 'video.js'
import AnnotationComments from '@contently/videojs-annotation-comments'
videojs.registerPlugin('annotationComments', AnnotationComments(videojs))
var player = videojs('video-id')
var plugin = player.annotationComments(pluginOptions)
When initializing the plugin, you can pass in an options array to override default options. Any excluded options are set to their default values, listed below:
const pluginOptions = {
// Collection of annotation data to initialize
annotationsObjects: [],
// Flexible meta data object (currently used for user data, but addl data can be provided to wrap each comment with metadata - provide the id of the current user and fullname of the current user at minimum, which are required for the UI)
meta: { user_id: null, user_name: null },
// Use arrow keys to move through annotations when Annotation mode is active
bindArrowKeys: true,
// Show or hide the control panel and annotation toggle button (NOTE - if controls are hidden you must provide custom UI and events to drive the annotations - more on that in "Programmatic Control" below)
showControls: true,
// Show or hide the comment list when an annotation is active. If false, the text 'Click and drag to select', will follow the cursor during annotation mode
showCommentList: true,
// If false, annotations mode will be disabled in fullscreen
showFullScreen: true,
// Show or hide the tooltips with comment preview, and annotation shape, on marker hover or timeline activate
showMarkerShapeAndTooltips: true,
// If false, step two of adding annotations (writing and saving the comment) will be disabled
internalCommenting: true,
// If true, toggle the player to annotation mode immediately after init. (NOTE - "annotationModeEnabled" event is not fired for this initial state)
startInAnnotationMode: false
};
To initialize the plugin with the
annotationsObjects collection, use the following structure:
const annotationsObjects = [{
id: 1,
range: {
start: 10,
end: 15
},
shape: {
x1: 23.47,
y1: 9.88,
x2: 60.83,
y2: 44.2
},
comments: [{
id: 1,
meta: {
datetime: '2017-03-28T19:17:32.238Z',
user_id: 1,
user_name: 'Jack Pope'
},
body: 'The first comment!'
}]
}];
If you'd like to drive the plugin or render plugin data through external UI elements, you can configure the plugin to hide the internal components and pass data through custom events. There are two kinds of AnnotationComments API events, externally fired and internally fired.
Before triggering any events on the plugin, you must wait for it to be ready. You can use the
onReady function on the plugin:
plugin.onReady(() => {
// do stuff with the plugin, such as fire events or setup listeners
});
These events are external actions that can be called from your scripts to trigger events within the plugin:
// openAnnotation : Opens an annotation within the player given an ID
plugin.fire('openAnnotation', { id: myAnnotationId });
// closeActiveAnnotation : Closes any active annotation
plugin.fire('closeActiveAnnotation');
// newAnnotation : Adds a new annotation within the player and opens it given comment data
plugin.fire('newAnnotation', {
id: 1,
range: { start: 20, end: null },
shape: { // NOTE - x/y vals are % based (Floats) in video, not pixel values
x1: null,
x2: null,
y1: null,
y2: null
},
commentStr: "This is my comment."
});
// destroyAnnotation : Removes an annotation and it's marker within the player given comment data
plugin.fire('destroyAnnotation', { id: 1 });
// newComment : Adds a new comment to an Annotation given an Annotation ID and a body
plugin.fire('newComment', { annotationId: 1, body: "My comment string" });
// destroyComment : Removes a comment from an Annotation given a Comment ID
plugin.fire('destroyComment', { id: 1 });
// addingAnnotation : Plugin enters the adding annotation state (adding an annotation at the current player timestamp)
plugin.fire('addingAnnotation');
// cancelAddingAnnotation : Plugin exits the adding annotation state
plugin.fire('cancelAddingAnnotation');
// toggleAnnotationMode : toggle annotation mode to alternative on/off value
plugin.fire('toggleAnnotationMode');
These are events that are triggered from within the running plugin and can be listened for by binding to
plugin.registerListener within your scripts:
// annotationOpened : Fired whenever an annotation is opened
plugin.registerListener('annotationOpened', (event) => {
// event.detail =
// {
// annotation: (object) annotation data in format {id:.., comments:..., range:..., shape:...},
// triggered_by_timeline: (boolean) TRUE = the event was triggered via a timeline action (like scrubbing or playing), FALSE = the annotation was opened via marker click, UI button interactions, or API/event input
// }
});
// annotationClosed : Fired whenever an annotation is closed
plugin.registerListener('annotationClosed', (event) => {
// event.detail = annotation (object) in format {id:.., comments:..., range:..., shape:...}
});
// addingAnnotationDataChanged : Fired from adding annotation state if:
// 1. the marker is dragged
// 2. the start of the marker is moved via control buttons
// 3. the shape is dragged
plugin.registerListener('addingAnnotationDataChanged', (event) => {
var newRange = event.detail.range; // returns range data if range was changed
var newShape = event.detail.shape; // returns shape data if shape was changed
// do something with the data
});
// annotationDeleted : Fired when an annotation has been deleted via the UI
plugin.registerListener('annotationDeleted', (event) => {
// annotationId = event.detail
});
// enteredAnnotationMode : Fired when the plugin enters adding annotation mode
// includes initial range data
plugin.registerListener('enteredAddingAnnotation', (event) => {
var startTime = event.detail.range.start;
// do something when adding annotation state begins
});
// onStateChanged: Fired when plugin state has changed (annotation added, removed, etc)
// This is a way to watch global plugin state, as an alternative to watching various annotation events
plugin.registerListener('onStateChanged', (event) => {
// event.detail = annotation state data
});
// playerBoundsChanged : Fired when the player boundaries change due to window resize or fullscreen mode
plugin.registerListener('playerBoundsChanged', (event) => {
var bounds = event.detail;
// do something with the new boundaries
});
// Entering annotation mode (annotation icon was clicked when previously 'off')
plugin.registerListener('annotationModeEnabled', (event) => {
// do something
});
// Exiting annotation mode (annotation icon was clicked when previously 'on')
plugin.registerListener('annotationModeDisabled', (event) => {
// do something
});
We're using yarn for package management and gulp as our build system.
The fastest way to get started:
yarn install
yarn build
yarn watch
http://localhost:3004/test.html to see the magic happen.
We're using the Handlebars templating library to render various components within the plugin. For performance, the templates are pre-compiled into a JS file within the development environment. That way we only need to require the Handlebars runtime, saving nearly 100kb from the minified build! ⚡️
The
gulp templates task is used to precompile every template to
/src/js/compiled/templates.js. This file should not be modified directly, but rather the templates themselves in
/src/templates should be modified if changes are needed. The templates task will run automatically within
gulp watch.
The plugin uses SASS and all styles are defined in annotaitons.scss. There is extenssive commenting on classes and styles in the file. The plugin uses a deep level of specificity to prevent styles from polluting elements on the page, and all classes are prefixed with
vac- to prevent classname collisions in the global namespace.
You can extend/modify colors and elements quite easily by writing an overrides stylesheet to address the specific elements that you wish to modify. You can also change the variable colors in the stylesheet and compile yourself for more customization.
NOTE - our gulp build tasks use an auto-prefixer to make the styles work cross-browser, so be sure to run that yourself if you compile the SASS files with changes.
Feature tests are currently browser-based and run by visiting
http://localhost:3004/mocha/features/index.html. Feature tests can be added as files in the
/test/mocha/features/ directory and then included within the
index.html file as a external scripts.
Unit tests are run through the
gulp test task. If the
tdd task is included in
gulp watch, the tests will run with every change to the test files. Each module should have a corresponding unit test file within the
/test/mocha/modules directory.
gulp watch: Fires up webserver @
http://localhost:3004/test.html, watches for any file changes in
/src, including js, css (scss), and templates (.hbs), repackages, and transpiles to an unminified file in
/build on change.
gulp transpile: Transpiles modules/files to build file in
/build with JS maps
gulp build: Runs transpilation, browserify, sass, then minifies to distribution filename in
/build with attribution
gulp templates: Uses Handlebars to pre-compile templates into a javascript file. See Templates section above.
gulp test: Runs the mocha unit tests within the
/test/mocha/modules/ directory.
gulp lint: Runs jshint linter on javascript files in
/src
This plugin is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0, which is the same license used by Video.js